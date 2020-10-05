South Dakota legislators made their way to Pierre on Monday to discuss how to spend $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. However, doing so is expected to cost state taxpayers about $47,000.
South Dakota senators and representatives are part-time personnel. Each elected lawmaker’s main income is from the private business field. Though they deal with legislative communications with citizens throughout the year, the actual legislative session is just during January, February and the first part of March.
Special sessions are extra. That means, as with any worker’s overtime, they get paid.
Reed Holwegner is the director of the South Dakota Legislative Research Council. He summed up the costs for holding the special legislative session Oc.t 5 in Pierre.
“In the next few days, the Legislative Research Council will be processing the vouchers,” said Holwegner. “Members are entitled to a daily compensation of $297.31 and a per diem of $151 per day that cover housing, food, and related expenses. Assuming all 105 members are present, the expenses incurred would be $47,072.55. Members who drove to Pierre will also receive 5 cents per mile, as stipulated by the South Dakota Constitution, Art. III, Sec. 6.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.