Traffic deaths in South Dakota for 2020 as of Tuesday, July 21, are up 32% over the same period in 2019, according to figures from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol.
At the same time, the miles driven in the state are down significantly, probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jeff Brosz, a transportation specialist with the state Department of Transportation who is expert on tracking traffic.
In response to a request from the Capital Journal, Mangan said 54 people died in 53 crashes this year as of July 21, compared with 41 people who died in 38 crashes from Jan. 1-July 21 in 2019; that's a 32% increase.
Not included in those numbers was the death early Wednesday, July 22, right around midnight Tuesday, of a 58-year-old man west of White River, a small town 75 miles south-southwest of Fort Pierre.
In his report Wednesday, Mangan said the man was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala east on state Highway 44 about 22 miles west of White River when it left the road to the right side, flipped over several times and caught on fire. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangan said whatever the effects of the pandemic might have on driving data, the main factors in traffic deaths remain speeding, being intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt.
Like any statistics with relatively low actual numbers such as traffic deaths in South Dakota, the percentages can change relatively quickly. Two years ago, for half the year the numbers were way below the previous year, then caught up pretty quickly in the space of about three months for no apparent reason, Mangan has said.
One factor this year no doubt is that last year saw the fewest traffic deaths in South Dakota since records began in 1947: 102 people killed, well below the average of about 130 in the previous few years and 10% below the previous low of 111 in 2011. Traffic deaths include trucks, cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians hit by traffic.
One factor in 2019 likely was the weather: the wettest period in state history caused flooding over much of the eastern half of the state, kept many roads closed most of the year and covered many other roads for long stretches.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a perhaps surprising phenomenon all over the country, including in South Dakota: super speeding.
State troopers have seen more extreme speeding this year because, it appears, of the pandemic giving some drivers the feeling there is less traffic on the highways, therefore presenting an opportunity to drive way over the speed limit.
Men, mostly, who maybe felt the need to get out, also saw an opportunity with emptier roads as people stayed home, to wind out their vehicles into the three digits on the speedometer, law enforcement officials have reported.
News reports of speeds of 150 and greater were not uncommon across the nation. In South Dakota, while overall speeding citations were down, tickets for driving well over the speed limit were up, troopers reported.
The faster drivers were right about the roads being emptier in South Dakota, at least until July.
The DOT's Brosz told the Capital Journal that traffic on the state’s highways, including interstates, was down 14% in March, down 36% in April, down 20% in May, down 9% in June and down 4% so far in July, compared to 2019 figures for the same months.
On just the rural stretches of interstates — there are a few miles in “urban” areas — sharper decreases show up: down 13% in March, 40% in April, 25% in May, 11% in June and 6% so far in July, compared with 2019 figures for the same months. Those figures on north/south Interstate 29 and east/west Interstate 90 likely indicated much of the from-out-of-state traffic coming through, coming in.
For months, gas prices have been at long-time low levels, which might encourage more travel yet this year.
The state DOT counts "vehicle miles traveled," by using “inductive-loop traffic detectors," - rubber-insulated wires installed in the pavement, electrically powered by a nearby box - which can electronically record any vehicle passing.
They are used at traffic signal intersections to trigger lights, too.
They are different than the older-fashioned rubber line laid across the roadway.
The detection loops are permanently set in the pavement and are “on” 24/7, 365 days a year, Brosz said. For this mid-year comparison,about 30 sites were used for the recent year-to-year comparisons, Brosz said.
One of them is a few miles northeast of Pierre on U.S. Highway 14/83.
From January-May, the eastbound traffic nearing Pierre on that highway was down 7.4%, or 6,038 vehicles versus 6,519 for the same five months in 2019, according to DOT reports.
The number of days monitored in the first half of 2019 was less, averaging about 27 days a month, compared with about 30 days each month this year.
Off-days can be caused by some problem with the technology working or weather or other issues, Brosz said.
In this case, it would seem to indicate the actual drop-off in 2020 in eastbound traffic coming into Pierre measured at about three miles out was even greater than 7.4%. (The same site also separately measures westbound traffic.)
In May, for example, the eastbound traffic was monitored 30 days in both this year and last year’s reporting: 1,579 vehicles eastbound in 2019 versus 1,369 in May 2020, a 13.3% decrease.
Weighting the figures to the same number of days for all five months, the DOT found the eastbound traffic at that site just east-northeast of Pierre in the first five months of 2020 to be down by 19.3% from year-ago traffic.
Meanwhile, the upsurge in traffic deaths over 2019 began during the July 4 holiday, which saw more traffic deaths than in at least a decade, although the official length of the holiday can vary according to which day of the week July 4 falls on. This year the holiday was longer than usual.
Six people died in traffic crashes from 6 a.m., Thursday, July 2 through midnight on Sunday, July 5, according to Mangan. That's well above the recent average: In the 10 years 2010-2019, a total of 23 people died in traffic crashes in South Dakota during the July 4 holiday.
Since July 5, this year, the increase in traffic deaths over last year has widened, from 11 more this year than last to a gap of 13 over 2019 death totals as of July 21.
The number of fatal crashes, at 53 as of July 21, is up 40% over the same period in 2019;while the number of people who have died in the crashes is up 32%, to 54 compared with 41 a year ago.
