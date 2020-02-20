The House State Affairs Committee, on a 9-4 vote, has sent House Bill 1223 to the 41st day of the legislative session. There are only 40 days of session, thus the bill will not be heard again this year.
The bill was introduced by Representative Michael Saba (D-District 9, Minnehaha County). Saba is a business consultant from Hartford.
According to Sabo, HB1223 would have created an International Trade Office in South Dakota, spurring economic growth and assisting South Dakota businesses in breaking into overseas markets. “While South Dakotan producers create excellent products at great prices, North Dakota does four to five times as much international business as South Dakota without even taking into account the oil trade. According to data gathered by the United States Census Bureau, South Dakota’s total share of the United State’s exports was just 0.1%.,” said Saba.
“We had 24 cosponsors for this bill, both republicans and democrats,” said Saba. “Businesses and farmers across the state were asking for an International Trade Office, but we couldn’t get it done today. South Dakota’s producers need help extending their business into overseas markets, and I will continue to champion the cause despite this setback” stated Representative Saba. “South Dakota needs assistance from the federal government on matters of foreign trade, but we have been unable to receive any meaningful guidance from Washington.”
According to Saba, he has already arranged two trade delegations to occur in the coming months: one from Saudi Arabia, which has recently become the third largest importer of South Dakota goods, and Egypt, a top-ten importer of South Dakota goods.
The history and reasons for the defeat of HB1223 can be viewed on the Legislative Research Council website http://sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session.
