On May 29, Pastor Emily Munger will hold her last sermon before going on a three-month sabbatical to reset, reconnect and ensure she doesn’t become indispensable to her congregation.
It might sound counterintuitive, but it’s one way to keep a congregation resilient and healthy.
Many people understandably look to their pastor for leadership, advice or a shoulder to lean on — it’s natural. But performing the role year after year without taking time to distance and reset could turn the pastor’s role from beneficial to detrimental.
How often pastors take time to reset or gain some healthy distance through sabbaticals varies between denominations. Munger, the pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ, said it could even vary between churches within the same denominations, like UCC.
“It’s the healthy choice to make,” Munger said about pastors taking sabbaticals. “But a lot of churches aren’t necessarily in a healthy position to make a healthy choice for themselves because the system itself might be riddled with anxiety.”
She found some of the anxiety stems from church boards worrying about potentially losing a pastor to other employment during their sabbatical. But she said part of the agreement before taking a sabbatical is a one-year commitment to return and remain the congregation’s pastor.
For Munger and First Congregational, a sabbatical comes once every five years. And the time away from leading a congregation is something Munger found critical for pastors to utilize. Munger officially marks five years with First Congregational on Aug. 1, but she received her call to the church five years ago in April when she began leading church events that summer.
Munger graduated from seminary school in Princeton, New Jersey in 2012 and served at another congregation in Columbia, South Dakota. But she didn’t complete a full five years while in Columbia, making this sabbatical her first.
“I will tell you, the pastors who’ve never taken a sabbatical and don’t take their vacations, we end up doing fitness reviews for them in the Committee on Ministry,” Munger said. “Because it’s just not healthy.”
She said some of the issues are stress related, while other issues include pastors becoming too critical in keeping a congregation going.
“Typically, they find too much of themselves in the identity as pastor and not enough as like a distinct human being who is outside the role of minister,” Munger said. “Sometimes the church thinks that the pastor is indispensable. Sometimes the pastor thinks that the pastor is indispensable. And the pastor should never be indispensable. This church should exist on its own — no matter what pastor comes and goes.”
She said her job as a pastor is to equip the congregation to continue without her.
“If I’m not doing that, I’m doing them a disservice, if that makes sense,” Munger said.
During her three-month absence, Pierre resident Nance Orsbon will take the reins, leading First Congregational’s members through Aug. 29, when Munger returns.
On Tuesday, Orsbon and Munger wrapped up a staff meeting at First Congregational and sat down in Munger’s office. The two have worked together to make the temporary transition as seamless as possible.
Orsbon isn’t an ordained pastor, but she has completed the Stephen’s Ministry Leadership program in Boston and Clinical Pastoral Education through Avera Health.
“I have been doing pulpit supply for, I think it’s been, over 30 years,” Orsbon said. “And have just felt called to be a part of that. I’ve done a lot of education to get to that point. But I personally didn’t feel the call to have to be fully ordained because I didn’t really want that as my vocation — to be the lead of a church 24/7 for year after year.”
Orsbon worked at Delta Dental and retired after spending 42 years with the company. She said small congregations are close to her heart, and Orsbon has had plenty of experience with them statewide and in Iowa.
“Going out a lot to Hayes, where I had very strong friend connections growing up, it just became important to me that those churches survived,” she said. “And they don’t have all the resources that somebody like a larger church in town would have. So, I’ve always been led to the smaller congregations.”
Munger said Orsbon had filled a critical need for many smaller congregations since it’s grown more difficult to find people for pastoral roles.
“It’s more and more the case nationally,” Munger said. “Nationally, there are fewer and fewer churches who have called ministers, especially rural churches here in South Dakota.”
Munger found Orsbon more than welcome to help fill her role during her absence since three months went beyond the typical pulpit supply needs and called for a more interim pastor.
During her three-month sabbatical, Munger said she would catch up on a stack of books and take time to create a healthy bit of distance. And that means staying away from Pierre and pastoral duties, giving the congregation a chance to thrive without her at the helm.
Munger’s sabbatical will also give her time to reconnect with extended family, which she found receives less of her attention while serving her congregation.
“Even if I take a week of vacation off, I’m constantly cycling through the people that I’m caring about,” Munger said about her congregation. “In essence, because they’re my family, because I love them, I’m constantly thinking about who needs tended, who needs care for, who needs to reach out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.