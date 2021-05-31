Sacrifices. That one word encapsulates the spirit in which people came together on Monday morning at T.F. Riggs High School to honor those who faced sacrifice and loss during wartime.
More than 200 people showed up at the school’s auditorium for the nearly 45-minute service hosted by Pierre’s American Legion Post 8 and preceded by music from the Capital City Band.
For retired Cmdr. Gary Grittner, who served 27 years in the U.S. Navy, sacrifice is something shared by service members and those who loved them alike.
“There are a lot of people who were, what some folks would call collateral damage in warfare,” he said after the service. “What it means to me is that war is a pretty tragic situation and, of course, recently with Iraq and Afghanistan, there’s very few people who are doing all the heavy lifting.”
In previous wars, Grittner said there were more people involved when the nation went to war. But he said there are far fewer when it comes to the country’s most recent conflicts overseas.
“The people who were affected — the wives, the children, the mothers, the fathers, the sisters, the brothers — many more of those were affected than now,” he said.
Grittner said Memorial Day is about remembering everyone impacted by war.
“Because it’s an impact for everybody that not only got killed or wounded but also that was close to them — family or friends,” he said. “So, that’s what (Memorial Day) means to me. That we ought to respect and honor those folks. Basically, Memorial Day goes beyond just those killed in action because there’s a lot more pain and suffering.”
Grittner delivered the same message along with the day’s history to those who attended during the Memorial Day service, including the 16 veteran and patriotic organizations participating.
Representatives from the organizations took turns laying wreaths on the stage as the audience quietly watched.
Retired Master Sgt. Ken Rausch, who spent 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard with tours in Vietnam in 1969 and ‘71, was among the wreath bearers.
Wearing his full uniform, Rausch laid a wreath as a representative of the Vietnam Era Veterans Associaton, but he is also a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“Memorial Day means the sacrifice of all of our veterans in all the wars. You got to remember them all because freedom isn’t free,” he said.
