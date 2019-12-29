Refuge in a safe, warm place is the best place to be during a winter storm in South Dakota. In the capital of Pierre, the people are hardy. A couple inches of snow is nothing, and on Saturday, Dec. 28, folks came to the South Dakota Discovery Center on Sioux Avenue to enjoy a brief planetarium visit.
The SDDC has been running a presentation in their inflatable planetarium called Starry Saturday Planetarium Show, on Saturdays for a few months. Though Dec. 28 was the final scheduled show for some time, the show is not ending.
Anne Gormley has been running Star Lab shows since 1989. She was at the helm for the small group of children interested in the night sky while visiting the SDDC, Dec. 28.
“I just think it’s a wonderful aspect of the Discovery Center,” Gormley said, “that we have this planetarium and it can travel. It goes to schools. It goes to other projects, camps. It is just a great learning tool. We just did the fun stuff today, but there’s a lot more you can do with it for science learning.”
After she synchronized to the current time of day, she moved the clock forward to see what the night sky would look like in Pierre after the sun goes down.
“Now, use your imagination,” she said. “Here’s the bear’s tail. This bear had a long tail, the bears we see today have short tails. They had a story to explain why this bear had a long tail.”
Gormley was explaining the constellation The Big Bear. Someone had picked the bear up by her tail, twirled her around and hurled her up into the sky, she said.
Though there was only a small group of sky-gazers, they were most curious about the Hydra, snakes and the Big Dipper.
Sam Hudson thought the show was good, “Because I like to learn about stars,” he said. His favorite thing was the Big Dipper “because it looks cool.”
“I just love looking at the night sky,” Gormley said. “And showing it to other people, so they can go out and find those same things. The stars and constellations are so much better in the real sky.”
Be on the lookout in 2020 for the next series of night sky shows in the South Dakota Discovery Center’s planetarium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.