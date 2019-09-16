Salem’s Talbert is Conservation Officer of the Year

The South Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has named Conservation Officer Matt Talbert as its 2019 Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Talbert, stationed in Salem, has served as a wildlife conservation officer for 11 years with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
Talbert is one of two officers in South Dakota to complete the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boat accident training.
“Matt is an officer who truly cares about being the best he can possibly be,” said Jeremy Roe, regional conservation officer supervisor. “He is absolutely committed to GF&P and focuses his energy on being available at all times.”
As the 19th annual honoree, Talbert will be honored at the NWTF state convention in January 2020. The State Chapter will also forward Talbert’s name for consideration of the national honor, which will be awarded at the NWTF’s national convention in February 2020.
“The State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is grateful to wildlife conservation officers across South Dakota who continue to do an outstanding job,” said Mike McKernan, president of the state chapter. “We have had and continue to have a great relationship with the Game, Fish and Parks Department. The NWTF has a high priority to conserve the wild turkey and connect youth and physically challenged men and women to outdoor activities and our hunting heritage. Matt Talbert is a credit to these goals. We are pleased to honor Matt and know he will do a great job in representing South Dakota at our National Convention next February.”
