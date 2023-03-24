Saline soil

A white, crusty surface is typical of soils with high salinity.

 USDA-NRCS South Dakota

PIERRE, SD – Salinity areas. Trouble spots. White deserts. Regardless of what they’re called, saline soils are a problem for South Dakota. White, salty areas where nothing grows are a common sight in fields across the state.

“The amount of salinity that's in South Dakota, it's just amazing how much there is,” longtime Cronin Farms Agronomy Manager Dan Forgey said during a discussion panel at the 2023 Soil Health Conference.

