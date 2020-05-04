Salinity has been a problem long in the making. In this wet cycle, it’s even more pronounced. The reality is, there are no quick fixes. However, farmers can address the problem if they understand it.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s NRCS serving South Dakota offers a four-minute video which is part of a new mini series for #agriculture — https://twitter.com/hashtag/agriculture?src=hashtag_click. It is only one of currently 22 short videos of various agricultural topics.
“Growing Resilience” is intended to help farmers and ranchers gain insights into 2020 crop year thinking from eight farmers and several technical specialists from the South Dakota NRCS and SDSU. Filmed in late-February 2020 in Mitchell and Crooks, SD, the recordings offer candid comments on issues they faced on 2019 Prevented Plant acres, and how their soil improvement journey makes their fields more resilient.
These short video stories provide farmers and ranchers with ideas and options to consider now and for future growing seasons. Additional resources, including technical guidelines, are available on our website at www.sd.nrcs.usda.gov > Soils > Growing Resilience with Soil Health.
To find a directory with your local office and employee contact information, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
