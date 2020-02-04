A group of students from the University of South Dakota Department of Dental Hygiene participate in many service-learning activities, such a Street Health & Healing event Feb. 1 in Sioux Falls. USD dental hygiene students volunteered free dental services to all who attended, particularly people who struggle with poverty.
Brittany Samuelson, from Pierre, is one of the volunteering students at such clinics.
Throughout their junior year, dental hygiene students see patients at the on-campus clinic in either Vermillion or Sioux Falls. When they are seniors, they travel to outreach sites that are oftentimes located in underserved communities throughout the state such as correctional facilities, tribal dental clinics, senior centers, area schools and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.