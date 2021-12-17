About a month after South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a varsity sport on Nov. 3, a new debate endures among schools that wish to sponsor teams — whether to take the field in the fall or spring season.
Pierre School District Athletic Director Brian Moser discussed this topic with the Pierre School Board on Monday. Moser told the Capital Journal that an informal vote in a previous Zoom meeting of athletic directors turned up a split 9-9 vote on whether to play in spring or fall.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a conflict, it’s just if you look at the sport of softball, and where each school across the state feels that softball best fits in for their facilities, their current clubs that they have in their area, and what is best for their school district, it’s just a difference in opinion between the different levels,” Moser said. “And that’s why when the board for the South Dakota High School Activities Association meets in January, they’re going to make that decision on where it best fits for hopefully all of us across the state.”
Moser said schools of similar size to T.F. Riggs High School are leaning toward playing softball in spring while larger schools would prefer to play in the fall instead.
“Right now, for example, Brandon Valley currently, their school district recognizes softball as a school-sponsored sport, and right now they’re playing in the fall,” Moser said. “For them, it makes sense just to keep it where it’s at and go from there. The other ones across the state of South Dakota, the softball and the softball clubs in different parts of South Dakota, the spring is when clubs really are prosperous and striving in those areas, so obviously they don’t want to try to disrupt that, so they’d want it in the fall.”
For Moser, there are numerous reasons for Riggs to play in the spring. One of the biggest — Riggs only sponsors golf and track for girls in the spring season, fewer sports than are available to them in the fall.
“For me personally, right now we have a large number of girls’ sports already in the fall,” Moser said. “We have 350 athletes that are participating in fall sports, both boys and girls, and if one-half of them are girls, that’s a large portion of our school population already participating in some form of event. And some of the girls that play softball right now are in fall sports. And by putting softball in the fall, they would have to choose which sport that they’d want to participate in and I just try to avoid that.”
Busing is another issue entirely. The school can have 1-6 buses out every day, Moser said, and asking the school’s preferred bus company to transport yet another team in the fall could be “difficult.”
Aside from the timing issue, another concern of Moser’s is where club softball players who do not attend Riggs would end up. Keely Bracelin, coach of Pierre’s varsity fastpitch team, told the Capital Journal last month that players come from as far as Highmore and Lyman County for games and practices.
“That is also a big concern of mine,” Moser said.
The High School Association’s Dan Swartos said his nine-member Board of Directors is not leaning one way or another as of Thursday.
“I think there’s pros and cons to both,” Swartos said. “I mean, the weather would be a lot better in the fall, but there’s a lot more conflicts with other activities in the fall right now between cheer and dance and soccer, volleyball, cross country.”
Swartos noted that the current fastpitch season administered by USA Softball runs during the fall.
“I don’t know that there’s a right or a wrong answer,” Swartos said. “I think either time when we do it, it’s going to be good for the kids and I don’t know that there’s a wrong answer.”
The SDHSAA Board will meet again on Jan. 12.
