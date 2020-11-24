Just days after he — rather pugnaciously, it seemed —emailed staff that he had had COVID-19, was over it and now would not need to wear a mask, Kelby Krabbenhoft, longtime president and CEO of the giant Sanford Health, no longer is in that seat.
He and the massive national healthcare system based in Sioux Falls that he helped build the past quarter century “agree to part ways,” the company said in an attention-grabbing news release late Tuesday.
Sanford’s huge network of 50,000 employees, 46 hospitals, 1,400 doctors, 200-plus Good Samaritan Society senior care homes in 26 states and 10 nations — built mostly during Krabbenhoft’s tenure — includes a Sanford clinic in Pierre. There are Sanford sites as well in nearby Winner and Chamberlain and in Aberdeen.
Like any good corporate communication, the Sanford Health news release on Monday makes no mention of the elephant in the room: the note Krabbenhoft emailed to Sanford employees on Wednesday, Nov. 19, explaining why he questioned the push for everyone to wear masks during this pandemic.
Krabbenhoft said he figured he was immune to COVID-19 now that he has had it and that he was frustrated over the way masks have become a “symbolic issue.”
He said he didn’t need one for his own health and no one else was in danger from him now that he was over the coronavirus, so a mask was useless in his case, according to news reports of his email.
It quickly raised a furor, became national news and drew sharp reactions from Sanford employees who felt dissed by their boss at a time of danger for them, they said.
Sanford’s leaders quickly made a point of publicly contradicting Krabbenhoft’s message, saying the universal use of masks would help decrease the pandemic’s effects.
On Tuesday, late in the afternoon, Sanford Health announced Bill Gassen, who is in his late 30s, will replace Krabbenhoft, who is 62, as president and CEO.
Gassen has been with Sanford since 2012 and has been the chief administrative officer. He immediately takes over as president and CEO, Sanford officials announced.
A 2004 graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he played football, Gassen “is the right person to lead Sanford Health through these unprecedented times because of his substantial experience with many aspects of the organizations and his deep commitment to our workforce,” said Board Chairman Brad Teiken in the news release.
