Sanford Health has announced a new visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new policy is intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Sanford Health clinics and medical centers and the communities it serves.
The new visitor policy follows guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The new policy restricts all visitors to only immediate family members, and allows only one visitor per patient.
Family members will be screened for respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and will be asked about recent travel. Access is limited to specific entry points in each facility.
“We will continue to look out for each other during this time,” said Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “It is important that we all do our part to prevent this illness from spreading in our communities, by practicing good hygiene and staying home if we are sick. Let’s continue to take care of each other.”
On March 10, the Good Samaritan Society, which is part of Sanford Health, also announced updated visitation policies in all its senior living locations and services. During this time, only those who need to enter long-term care facilities such as employees and essential personnel are allowed to do so.
Sanford is working with families who have critical needs on a case-by-case basis.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs also announced a “no visitor policy” at all of its nursing homes this week. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your regular clinic — do not come in person to the clinic. When you call your clinic, health care professionals will determine if you need testing.
