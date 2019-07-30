Sanford Lab constructing new maintenance building

Early in July, crews began the process of removing three buildings at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SRF) in Lead. The buildings — machine shop, motor shop and iron house — were used during Homestake mining operations. Since 2002, the shops have been either empty or used as cold storage.
The old shop buildings will be replaced by a new maintenance support facility, a 25,000-square-foot structure that will have shop space for maintenance activities, a warehouse, offices and meeting spaces. Funding for the project was provided by both the previous and current governors of the state of South Dakota.
Construction of the new facility is slated to begin in late summer. Williams and Associates in Spearfish developed a design that is respectful of the Homestake legacy, incorporating many exterior features similar to the former building. The construction plans were approved by the Lead Historic Preservation Committee and the State Historic Preservation Office.
The new building will be much taller — 30 feet on one side with a crane hook height of 16 feet. The new building will be slightly smaller than the existing buildings, but it will also free up yard space, creating room for a loading dock. Delivery traffic will be able to bypass residential neighborhoods. The new building will also offer a centralized location for the maintenance crews and their tools.
“With this new structure, the maintenance crews will also have a training area, computer work stations and a break room in a new consolidated facility,” said Tim Baumgartner, director of operations at Sanford Lab.
