Sanford Health announced plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for employees and contractors amid rising concern about the Delta variant of the virus.
In Sanford’s Thursday announcement, President and CEO Bill Gassen called mandatory vaccination the right thing to do for patients and the communities.
Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels told the Capital Journal Sanford is mostly hearing positive feedback from within the organization’s staffing about the move. But he attributed much of the positive feedback to the already high vaccination rate among employees.
Sanford reported more than 90 percent of clinicians and 70 percent of nurses are fully vaccinated company-wide. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a two-shot dose for full vaccination, while Johnson & Johnson requires a single shot.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported a 57.85 percent vaccination rate statewide for people with at least one dose and 53.58 percent for those fully vaccinated as of Friday. The Health Department updates its COVID-19 data weekly on Wednesdays.
While Cauwels said Sanford hadn’t received any pushback from communities or elected officials for the company’s move to mandate vaccines, he noted the decision was officially only about five hours old during the Thursday phone call.
“We will continue to work with the local officials. We will continue to work with all the community-based organizations to make the case that this was the best thing that we could do for our people, for our patients and our communities at large,” Cauwels said.
Sanford is giving employees until Nov. 1 to receive the vaccination. Cauwels said giving about 100 days to complete the shots shouldn’t be too much of a concern given the current vaccination rate among employees.
“Number one, yes, there’s a possibility that people could get the Delta variant, but one of the nice parts about being where we are right now is that 70-plus percent of our employees are already vaccinated,” he said. “So we’re already well on our way to sort of that herd (immunity) that we were hoping to have.”
Cauwels added that at this point, Sanford’s goal is to make sure herd immunity is as “airtight” as it can be.
He said continued employment would be dependent on having received vaccination by Nov. 1. But as to whether employees who refuse to accept the vaccination would find themselves furloughed or terminated, Cauwels said Sanford is still working on the details. He said the mandatory vaccinations would extend to contractors and anyone working in Sanford facilities near patients.
“Somebody who works within our walls, they will be expected to be vaccinated as well,” Cauwels said.
Avera Health doesn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for employees at this time, but company spokesperson Cale Feller told the Capital Journal it is evaluating the topic.
“COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be safe and effective in protecting our patients, our employees and our communities against the virus,” Feller said. “Avera advocates that having a high percentage of vaccinated individuals is the only path out of the pandemic — and how we can prevent future increases in cases.”
Delta variant
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the Health Department is continuing to monitor the Delta variant in South Dakota.
“We, at this point in time, we have about 12 Delta variant cases identified in the state,” Clayton told the Capital Journal on Friday. “That should be seen as an indicator that we do have wider Delta variant transmission within the state.”
He said the state’s surveillance approach doesn’t check every positive COVID-19 test for the Delta variant’s genome.
The Health Department’s Wednesday data reported 290 active cases and 38 people hospitalized statewide. Hughes and Stanley Counties have two and one active COVID-19 cases, respectively.
The Delta variant is causing concern among health officials nationwide as infection rates begin to increase.
The CDC reported 55,132 new cases nationwide for July 21 compared to 8,421 on June 21.
On June 30, the Health Department confirmed the Delta variant’s presence in South Dakota. And the department reported an increasing overall trend in new cases during the last reported 14-day period of July 6-19.
The Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases statewide on July 6. On July 19, the department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases statewide.
“We have seen a little bit of an increase in South Dakota,” Clayton said. “What we have seen probably mirrors and probably is a little bit lagged in South Dakota compared to the increases that we’ve seen across the Northern Plains region as well as across the United States, where Delta variant has taken over as the dominant virus strain that is causing cases, hospitalizations and death.”
He said South Dakota hadn’t seen substantial increases in hospitalizations or deaths at this point. But he added the Health Department continues to monitor the situation to ensure ample hospital capacity is available.
Clayton said the Delta variant is concerning due to two key factors — it has an increased viral load per person and can transmit 1-2 days earlier than previous versions. He said the Delta variant is 70 percent more transmissible person-to-person.
But he said the Delta variant hadn’t diminished any of the vaccine’s protection against COVID-19 to his knowledge.
And overall, vaccination has shown recorded benefits statewide.
Clayton said 98 percent of new cases and 95 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide are attributed to unvaccinated people since around the time shots became available in mid-December.
“So there is a difference in terms of the risk that people take,” he said. “Individuals who are unvaccinated are at a substantially higher risk of developing infection and hospitalization following infection with COVID-19, period. And that’s why we try and make sure that individuals recognize the high level of protection that the vaccines do offer.”
And the increased risk posed by the Delta variant led Sanford Health to move from voluntary to mandatory vaccinations for those working in its facilities.
Cauwels said the Delta variant and resurgence of COVID-19 and presence within Sanford’s markets make it something the organization needed to address.
“The other part is we’re starting to see it within our walls as well, and we felt that we had to do the right thing for safety,” he said. “We had to make sure that we could keep our people safe, keep our patients and our residents safe and make sure we showed the appropriate example for our community as to what we thought safe would look like.”
