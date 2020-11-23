Participants in the 20th annual Parade of Lights, organized by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, marched, rolled and walked down the streets of Pierre, on Monday evening, Nov. 23.
The parade followed a new route this year, though it still started at T.F. Riggs High School and concluded at the American Legion cabin. This year’s parade marshals were the Color Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Entries included floats, marching bands, dance groups, walkers, vehicles, and animals including puppies.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place entries, in addition to the Mayor’s Choice and Griswold awards. The 2020 winners are:
1st place sponsored by Lynn’s Dakotamart ($100): Oahe Federal Credit Union.
2nd place sponsored by the ClubHouse Hotel & Suites ($75): Fischer Rounds and Associates.
3rd place sponsored by First National Bank ($50): Music Honor Society.
Mayor’s Choice ($50): Gateway Ford, Lincoln & Toyota.
Griswold Award sponsored by Walmart ($50): Fun Times Rentals.
At least in the home stretch of Pierre Street, cars filled all the parking spots. Many of them were backed in so parade watchers could observe from their windshields. Pickup boxes were filled with families. Kids, as well as many adults, carefully retrieved the candy.
For the Parade of Lights, the Capital Area United Way shared a little cheer with the parade watchers in front of the St. Charles building. As a free-will fundraiser, the United Way branch offered cups of soup, cookies, hot chocolate, and hot cider. The evening’s special inside the St. Charles was Irish Coffee. Also inside, Katelyn Hump sang Christmas carols.
