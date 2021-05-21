Two Northern State baseball players with Pierre connections earned some hardware on Tuesday. Catcher Spencer Sarringar and pitcher Seth Brewer were named to the 2021 All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference list.
Sarringar, a Pierre T.F. Riggs alum, was named to the All-Defensive Team. He had a .976 fielding percentage, 256 putouts and 30 assists. Sarringar caught 20 opponents stealing, and was a part of two double plays. With the bat, Sarringar hit .279 with 31 hits, five doubles, two triples, four homeruns, 20 runs scored and 24 runs batted in.
Brewer, who played with Sarringar on the Pierre Trappers during their inaugural season, was named to the All-Conference First Team. Brewer had a 2.79 earned run average, a 6-1 record and 82 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched.
