Wednesday's Stanley County School Board meeting addressed public commenting concerns.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

Wednesday’s meeting of the Stanley County school board addressed concerns that public comment could be suppressed. But before the meeting itself opened to such comment, the board members used their floor time to speak about the so-called “chain of command.”

“A lot of issues that get brought up as public comment stuff is stuff that should have been ideally addressed with a teacher first, obviously, and then you talk to the principal and after that you can talk to the superintendent,” board member Mitchell Kleinsasser said. “And then it should come here…(not) when there’s been no time for any channels of communication.”

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

