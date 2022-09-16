Wednesday’s meeting of the Stanley County school board addressed concerns that public comment could be suppressed. But before the meeting itself opened to such comment, the board members used their floor time to speak about the so-called “chain of command.”
“A lot of issues that get brought up as public comment stuff is stuff that should have been ideally addressed with a teacher first, obviously, and then you talk to the principal and after that you can talk to the superintendent,” board member Mitchell Kleinsasser said. “And then it should come here…(not) when there’s been no time for any channels of communication.”
He continued that a proper “chain of command” is not designed to suppress public comment, but rather to help parents solve their issues effectively.
“The goal is not to prevent anyone from ever speaking. Opening dialogue with administration (and) teachers is the most important thing, I feel, the board agrees with me on that,” he said. “If there’s a major issue that comes down, we are almost like the jury, in a sense, if a major decision needs to be made and we know too much information going into that, we have to abstain ourselves from it.”
He clarified that this hypothetical situation has not “been a problem” in the past, “but there’s a potential liability on that.”
After the board opened the meeting to public comment, resident Austin Goss expressed concern with what he referred to as “the 48-hour rule,” a provision that seemed to require parents to formally register two days before they would be allowed to speak. Although Goss hoped the restriction was an honest mistake, he express concern that the protocol suppressed free speech and community engagement.
The controversy began with a Facebook post from Stanley County School District, since deleted, which described “public participation at board meetings.” The post stated that an individual who wishes to speak at a board meeting “must sign a form with their name, address, email, and topic to be addressed by 4:00 p.m, two days prior to the board meeting.”
Goss explained his objection to the 48-hour rule — the community would be powerless to respond to any agenda item posted 24-hours before a meeting.
“If the deadline for me to sign up to public comment was the day before, you guys can come in and decide that green eggs and ham is the official lunch of Stanley county and, guess what? SOL,” Goss told the board.
A board member immediately responded that Goss had made “a very good point” among murmurs of agreement from other members.
“I don’t think you guys are here to just keep parents out of the picture,” Goss continued. “At the end of the day, I think we’re all on the same page. We all want the public here. You guys are public servants. You guys have constituents and I know you guys didn’t write this policy —”
“And most of us are parents,” a board member interrupted him.
“All of us,” another corrected.
“And I’m thankful, really, for your humility in approaching this,” Goss said. “And that this is going to be, assuming next month goes as planned — corrected.”
Superintendent of the Stanley County School District Dan Baldwin said his goal in encouraging people to sign up ahead of time was “to be similar to what Pierre (School District) does” and to “open the door for anybody to start talking to me at any time, regardless of board meetings.” He explained his priority was to get things “uniformed,” “organized” and to enhance all lines of communication.
Baldwin said the message unfortunately “sparked a lot of misunderstandings” and commended Goss for highlighting a potential abuse of the protocol. Baldwin said Goss was correct to problematize a 24-hour notice for agenda items paired with a 48-hour deadline for public comment.
“We realized there was a great point made last night,” Baldwin said Thursday afternoon. “You shouldn’t have public comment due before agenda items, what a great point that is.”
Baldwin said the error was immediately corrected, and that community members can file for public comment at any time prior to the board meeting. Unless someone walks in late to a meeting already underway, everyone will have the opportunity to register to speak.
“It was a very, very positive meeting last night that cleared up a lot of misunderstanding,” Baldwin continued. “I just want people to get to know me, there’s so many out there who haven’t spoken to me yet. It’s like, ‘gosh, come see me. I got a big open door here and I welcome resolutions if we can.’”
Dr. Kelly Glodt, Superintendent of Pierre School District, said his district had no comparable 48-hour rule but described the school district “across the river” in positive terms.
“We have a great relationship with the Stanley County School District,” Glodt said. “Unfortunately, they’ve dealt with some turnover and things in leadership. But, as far as Mr. Baldwin — I get along great with him — we would certainly never speak negatively of each other.”
The Pierre district does, Glodt added, employ procedure regarding public comment.
“Obviously, we welcome public comment at any meeting. It’s on every agenda except special board meetings, which are rare. We just ask speakers to contact me or the board president to let us know that they want to come make public comment,” he explained. “There’s no 48 or 24 hours, they just have to (notify) prior to the meeting.”
Glodt said there are a few reasons behind the policy. The first is to allow multiple speakers with the same issue to coordinate and avoid time limits. The second is that many issues can be resolved with a private phone call or meeting, without further escalation. Third, making administrators aware of topics in advance, Glodt said, gives them time to investigate. Fourth and finally, certain comments are not permitted during meetings, such as those singling out individual schools or staff members by name.
“We certainly do not want to discourage public comment in any way. People have every right to make them, and we welcome them,” Glodt said.
He added, however, that an individual principal can often resolve a situation before it escalates to the superintendent and board members.
“I shouldn’t say it’s in ‘following chain of command.’ But, we certainly do encourage giving the principal a chance to explain what it is that happened and why.”
In his second year on the job, Baldwin said things were very good, all things considered. He highlighted the quality and quantity of new staff, including administrators and secretaries.
“It’s exciting to build something, you know? All together, as we come in fresh like that,” he said.
Baldwin was not disturbed by any recent controversy or misunderstanding.
“I’ve been 30-years in this business — I don’t have an ego anymore,” he said. “That’s why I want the feedback — last night was a great example where we realized something and took steps to amend it.”
