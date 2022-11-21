Stanley County third-grader Kyle Krieger will have a Christmas ornament hanging on a holiday tree in the Presidential Park in Washington, D.C., this Christmas.

Krieger, 9, chose an eagle for his ornament because he likes that eagles can fly.

