Scenes From The Trail: Noem traveling nation to promote Trump

Less than three weeks before Americans decide who will lead the nation for the next four years, Gov. Kristi Noem continues criss-crossing the country on behalf of President Donald Trump’s re-election effort.
“Biden would devastate our way of life here in the Midwest. We need to re-elect @realDonaldTrump,” Noem tweeted from the trail on Tuesday in reference to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.
Earlier this week, Noem spent time campaigning in neighboring Minnesota, which is considered a battleground this year for its 10 Electoral College votes. Minnesota was the only state of the nation’s 50 to not support President Ronald Reagan’s re-election effort in 1984 -- and the state actually has not gone Republican in the presidential race since 1972.
Still, Trump is making a play for the North Star State this year.
“You all are living under some bad leadership coming out of your governor’s office,” Noem told those gathered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, according to www.fergusfallsjournal.com. Noem said this in reference to Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.
“In South Dakota, for instance, we never once closed a single business because I didn’t even define what an essential business was. Governors do not have the authority to tell you that your business isn’t essential. We also never issued a shelter in place; we never mandated any masks,” Noem added while in Fergus Falls.
Thursday, Noem trekked all the way to New Hampshire. On her Twitter page, she retweeted the following: “NOW: @GovKristiNoem is speaking to a massive crowd of patriotic Americans in Manchester, New Hampshire.”
New Hampshire is considered a general election battleground, but is only worth four Electoral College votes.
Regardless of whether Noem has 2024 presidential aspirations for herself, New Hampshire would certainly be the place to go if she does. The state has long been known for its “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary.
Travel Expenses
Last month, the Capital Journal addressed questions to Noem spokesman Ian Fury and Noem Policy Director Maggie Seidel regarding how the governor’s travel around the nation on behalf of Trump benefits South Dakota taxpayers -- and if the state’s taxpayers are responsible for travel costs.
Fury said the governor’s travel expenses would be “paid for on a case-by-case basis,” but said no state taxpayers’ money would be used for this purpose.
“Governor Noem believes that in a second term of President Trump, we’ll continue to see economic growth, limited government, and respect for the rights of South Dakotans,” Fury said. “If Joe Biden were president, we’ll experience a resurgence of overreaching government regulation like we experienced under the Obama administration. Frankly, her freedom-respecting approach to COVID-19 may not have been possible had Joe Biden been president.”
Electoral College Outline
Noem probably feels no reason to campaign for Trump in South Dakota because no Democratic presidential nominee has carried the state since President Lyndon B. Johnson did so 56 years ago. Trump won South Dakota's 3 electoral votes by a comfortable 30-point margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago.
States considered “in play” for this year’s Electoral College include:
Texas — 38 electoral votes (Trump won by 9 points in 2016)
Florida — 29 electoral votes (Trump won by 1.2 points in 2016)
Pennsylvania — 20 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.7 points in 2016)
Ohio — 18 electoral votes (Trump won by 8 points in 2016)
Michigan — 16 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.3 points in 2016)
Georgia — 16 electoral votes (Trump won by 5 points in 2016)
North Carolina — 15 electoral votes (Trump won by 3.6 points in 2016)
Arizona — 11 electoral votes (Trump won by 3.5 points in 2016)
Wisconsin -- 10 electoral votes (Trump won by 0.7 points in 2016)
Minnesota — 10 electoral votes (Clinton won by 1.5 points in 2016)
Iowa — 6 electoral votes (Trump won by 9.4 points in 2016)
New Hampshire — 4 electoral votes (Clinton won by 0.3 points in 2016)
