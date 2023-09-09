When Michelle Schaunaman began writing the play “Inconsequential Dreams,” she was thinking from the angle of a performer.

“I started writing because I love theater, I love acting, and I was just not getting enough of it,” said Schaunaman, of Aberdeen, during a phone interview. “Something I was noticing is that there weren’t a lot of roles out there for women in their 30s and for issues related to being in your 30s.”

