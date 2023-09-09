When Michelle Schaunaman began writing the play “Inconsequential Dreams,” she was thinking from the angle of a performer.
“I started writing because I love theater, I love acting, and I was just not getting enough of it,” said Schaunaman, of Aberdeen, during a phone interview. “Something I was noticing is that there weren’t a lot of roles out there for women in their 30s and for issues related to being in your 30s.”
Schaunaman said she had encountered many plays “that featured the young ingénue finding love and figuring out who they are,” along with plays “with older women who were more matronly.” She wanted to find a role that more closely intersected with her own life.
“I thought, instead of pouting about that, why don’t I try to write a show and see if this is something I can do and something I like?” she said.
So she did. She started writing “Inconsequential Dreams” in February 2019, a play she said depicts "the daily life and issues of being a woman, a wife, a mother.” She first produced “a small draft” of dialog, about 28 pages long.
“I showed it to some family members, and they said: ‘This is actually good. Maybe you should do something with this,’” she said.
She then took the piece to Brian Schultz, the associate artistic director of Aberdeen Community Theatre, who helped her to develop it.
Actors performed a reading of the play in ACT’s Readers’ Theatre, and then later, in 2020, they performed a more extensive stage reading at the Capitol Theatre in Aberdeen. That reading was open to the public and equipped with some props and costumes that nudged the play closer to a full-stage production.
And that’s what the Pierre Players will be presenting this month.
Schaunaman said she has enjoyed writing for some time, but much of that composition has taken the shape of academic work. She took a creative writing class in college, writing short fiction and poetry, and she said the poetry emerged as the stronger of the two.
The play-writing would come later.
“I’m a pretty good listener,” she said. “I like to listen to people and look at what’s unique about people — how they talk and move. Their mannerisms. I think that’s what helps me in writing a play.”
After the performance of “Inconsequential Dreams,” Schaunaman will watch another play she has written take to the stage, this time with the Aberdeen Community Theatre. It’s called “A Hollimark Christmas for Beth,” and it’s planned for dates still to be determined in November.
“It’s a holiday movie parody,” she said. “It makes fun of every sappy Christmas movie you’ve ever seen.”
