Governor Kristi Noem has appointed current Representative Kyle Schoenfish to fill the District 19 vacancy in the South Dakota State Senate. The vacancy was created following the resignation of Stace Nelson. Schoenfish, a Scotland resident, has served in the House since 2013.
“It has been a tremendous honor to represent my community and home district in the House these last seven years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to now serve them in the Senate,” said Schoenfish, a Republican.
Concurrently, the governor appointed Marty Overweg to represent District 19 in the State House of Representatives, filling Schoenfish’s empty Representative seat.
“Serving in the South Dakota legislature is an incredible privilege and responsibility that I do not take lightly,” said Overweg. “I look forward to representing the people of my district and working with other legislators and Governor Noem to make a positive difference for our state.”
Overweg, a New Holland native, owns and operates Overweg Feed and Wagner Feed Supply. He and his wife have five children and nine grandchildren.
“I am thankful for the input of the people in District 19 as we’ve worked toward this decision,” said Noem. “Kyle and Marty are pillars in their communities and have excellent records of service. I am confident they will represent their district with boldness and innovation. I look forward to working with them in the weeks and months to come.”
The other Representative for District 19 is Republican Kent Peterson.
Both appointments were announced Jan. 6, and are effective immediately. Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives serve two-year terms with term limits. South Dakota legislators assume office the first day of session. The salary for a legislator is $11,379 per session, or an equivalent of $144 per legislative day.
