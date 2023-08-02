maple
Buy Now

While strolling the aisles of the nearby megamart it hit me like a ton of bricks, or a pile of spiral-bound notebooks, as it were.  The creeping metal twist through covers of blue and yellow binding college-ruled papers brought a slight feeling of melancholy. It was as if I had been transported back to eighth grade, and the sprawling world of lakes and rivers filled with bass and bluegills, frogs and crayfish and late star-filled summer nights around youthful attempts at shoreline campfires would quickly be replaced by the black-trimmed windows and brick walls of a junior high classroom. It took me a moment to break free of the memory and come back to the reality of being nearly 45 and 20 years clear of my last final exam.

In an attempt to shake the feeling, I pushed on to the sporting goods section and remembered that a new school of sorts lay ahead for me this fall, and just as quick, the PTSD of past summer-to-fall transitions was replaced with the excitement that rivals the feeling of spring’s arrival. As I plotted and planned my autumn adventures with each turn of the squeaky wheel on my cart and put the display of glue, and binders and pencils behind me, I realized that so much possibility lay ahead, I felt like running back and grabbing one of the 80-page notebooks, tearing out all the paper and sprinting out of the front doors of the superstore, while flinging it in the air like middle school confetti on the last day of classes.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments