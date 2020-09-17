As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County continues to spike, Pierre's T.F. Riggs High School will not be in session on Friday, Sept. 18.
"The rates of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 has greatly increased over the past few days. The number of our students who are having to quarantine due to being identified as a close contact is in the hundreds and continuing to escalate," the statement issued by Riggs' Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus, along with Assistant Principals Amy Boutchee and Rob Coverdale, reads.
All elementary and middle schools in the Pierre School District are scheduled to operate regularly at this time.
This news about Riggs came Thursday, which followed the Wednesday announcement that the school's football, volleyball and soccer games for the remainder of this week are canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Also Thursday, Riggs Band Director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen said marching band performances and practices are also suspended at this time.
The closure will allow high school staff to prepare for “significant changes” to the high school schedule. A special school board meeting has been called for Friday afternoon to discuss the situation at the high school.
“We believe [the changes] will greatly reduce the spread of COVID and the number of students who are having to quarantine,” the email said.
The Riggs' administrators asked that high school students “please exercise good judgement” and not have any social gatherings during the day off or over the weekend. School administrators said to check for future messages from the school regarding Monday’s classes.
“While we continue to work on ways to reduce the spread of COVID in our school, ultimately all of us have to work hard to mitigate the spread by wearing masks, limiting social gatherings, and practicing good hygiene,” the email said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the school district website reflected five active cases among students. The list of active cases is only updated each Monday at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
