Ryan Munson looking at schedule
Buy Now

Ryan Munson, a school counselor at T.F. Riggs High School, has worked for more than two decades in his profession.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

Ryan Munson’s first day of school came down to one word.

“Scheduling,” said Munson, one of three school counselors at T.F. Riggs High School. “We want to set the teachers up with the schedule that they want, and we want to set the kids up with the schedule that they want so that everybody’s happy, and we can all march forward with a good attitude.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments