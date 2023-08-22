Ryan Munson’s first day of school came down to one word.
“Scheduling,” said Munson, one of three school counselors at T.F. Riggs High School. “We want to set the teachers up with the schedule that they want, and we want to set the kids up with the schedule that they want so that everybody’s happy, and we can all march forward with a good attitude.”
Munson reflected on his work as a counselor in his office late in the afternoon of Aug. 17 — the Pierre School District’s first day of school. He has worked as a school counselor for more than two decades — but in the wake of the pandemic and in the heart of a social media boom, he’s seeing challenges that he didn’t see when he started his career.
Munson has served for about seven years as a counselor at T.F. Riggs High School, and before that he spent nine years as a counselor at Georgia Morse Middle School.
“And for five years before that, I was the K-12 counselor out in Highmore,” he said, referring to what is now the Highmore-Harrold School District.
Munson, who has a master of arts in educational counseling, said his work divides fairly evenly between providing help with academic planning and help with crises or problems students might be experiencing on a given day.
“I think of what we do here as kind of an emergency room for mental health,” he said. “We aren’t providing long-term counseling, but you bring the crises to us and we will help de-escalate that crisis.”
Munson said counselors may then advise parents or guardians that their children may benefit from long-term counseling — “and leave that up to their (discretion).”
On the academic side, Munson said students who come to the high school from Georgia Morse Middle School have “a four-year plan already put into the system.” They can change the plan, but they come in “with a rough draft.”
If someone does want to change course, Munson’s reaction is clear.
“Let’s go,” he said. “The phrase I always use with them is, ‘Every car that’s ever made is made with blinkers. It’s made with blinkers so you can make turns.’”
Advice: Keep options open
If students don’t yet know what they want to do with their careers, he also has some advice.
“A lot of kids are in that boat,” he said. “We tell them, if you don’t know, then you need to take the toughest load that you’re capable of so that all of your options stay open.”
Munson said students often say that sounds like hard advice, so he encourages them — without withdrawing the advice.
“It’s hard, but you’re a person who does hard things,” he said he tells them. “So we’ve got a perfect match.”
Munson explained that each of the three counselors at the high school is assigned a third of the freshman class and then one other entire grade level of students.
“That other whole grade is a group you’re going to stay with until they graduate,” he said. It’s a system that enables counselors and students to get to know each other as the students progress through high school, rather than switching every year. Munson’s students are currently in their sophomore year, and so next year he’ll continue with them as juniors.
Kelly Hansen, the principal of T.F. Riggs High School, emphasized a counselor’s ability to peer around corners in ways that might be more difficult for others.
“A counselor’s job is to see things in the bigger picture,” he said. “All of our staff do a really good job in helping kids find those pathways, but our counselors are experts in programs, courses, graduation paths, scholarship opportunities, school climate — they’re experts in all of that.”
Pandemic contributed to anxiety
Munson has taken note of the sorts of mental health challenges he sees today — challenges that have shifted over the last couple of decades.
“Definitely since the pandemic, we’re seeing a lot of ripples,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see those ripples ebbing out. But definitely the anxiety and the depression spiked a lot after the pandemic.”
The alternative school at the high school, which began last year, provided a way for students to cope with mental health challenges or to find a way of learning that works better for them, he said.
“We tried some different learning modalities,” he said. “If (students) are really struggling with things, then maybe we can put them in a different environment where the mental health issues cannot be as severe. The classes are much smaller, and the classes are self-paced.”
Still, Munson sometimes sees a kind of pessimism about the future that creeps into students’ outlooks today more pervasively than it did for earlier generations. It’s a pessimism that may flow, he suggested, from the conflicts they detect in the larger world around them.
“The discord that we have in our society — it trickles down,” he said. “Those kids feel it … and it is sad that we have a lot of people who do a lot of fear-mongering, not understanding how that will trickle down and resonate with children.”
Munson also zeroed in on social media.
“A lot of our kids get a huge amount of validation and self-esteem from the content they are able to post on Facebook and Instagram,” he said. “The flip side of that is if they don’t get the likes and the recognition, it can take a drastic toll on their mental health.”
Munson said students have come to him with worries about privacy issues driven by social media, and he lets them know they can share any evidence of harmful actions by others without worrying about being identified.
“I tell kids, ‘Report things to me … and nobody’s ever going to find out from me where I got that information,’” he said.
He explained, too, a procedure in place at school for cell phones.
“We have cell-phone caddies in each of our classrooms, and when the kids walk into the classroom, we want them to put their phones into the caddies,” he said. “For that 50 minutes, we want you to check out of that world and check into what we’re doing in the classroom.”
Focus on what you can control
Munson said he urges students to focus on what’s in their realm of control — all the while realizing that their actions, however small they seem, can contribute to a greater good.
“You talk to them about what is your area of control and what can you do something about,” he said.
Munson noted, too, the importance of good relations with students’ parents and guardians.
“Parents’ support for what we’re doing at the schools is so important,” he said, adding that he welcomed interaction with parents and guardians.
As Munson reflected on the ways he helps students navigate their future paths, he thought about the winding shape of his own path — the path that led him to counseling at T.F. Riggs High School on a sweltering August afternoon. In college, while he was majoring in English at the University of Utah, he decided he wanted some experience working with children. That decision led him to work on the adolescent unit of the university’s Neuropsychiatric Institute.
“While I was working there, some of the therapists I was working with said, ‘Munson, you’re pretty good at this,’” he recalled. “‘You should maybe think about this as a career.’”
Munson’s goal shifted from becoming an English teacher to becoming a school counselor.
“I hit my blinker, and I made a turn,” he said.
Now his goal is to help students glimpse the detail — or the skill or desire — that might nudge them onto a path that fulfills them. And that path, as he describes it, might also help to mend a world that, to a teenager, can sometimes feel broken.
