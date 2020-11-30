School COVID cases are dropping

After weeks of steady increases in new COVID-19 infections among South Dakota schools, new case counts are finally starting to decrease statewide.
Among K-12 schools, the week of Nov. 8-14 saw 1,044 new cases reported, a record high according to data from the State Department of Health.
From Nov. 15-21, 789 new cases were reported, and last week (Nov. 22-28) saw 416 new cases — 373 fewer than the week prior.
As of Monday, there are 801 active cases in K-12 schools statewide. This is 125 fewer than last week. As of Nov. 30, there are 7,502 total cases within K-12 schools; 5,484 among students and 2,018 among staff, 6,701 of which are considered recovered.
There are now more cases in less K-12 schools. The number of schools with no active cases has increased to 583 from last week’s 569. More schools are seeing one-two cases; 227 compared with last week’s 215, and less schools have three or more cases; 77 this week compared with last week’s 103.
The Pierre School District also has fewer active cases compared to last week. There are six active student cases and three active staff cases, compared to 14 student cases and 10 staff cases last week. The current active cases are located in the following buildings:
Buchanan Elementary School — one student, one staff member
Jefferson Elementary School — one staff member
Georgia Morse Middle School — one student
T.F. Riggs High School — four students, one staff member
While the school district’s numbers have plateaued for the moment, Hughes County is still in the “substantial” level of community spread, meaning community members should remain vigilant in their mitigation efforts to contain the virus’ spread.
South Dakota’s higher education institutions are also seeing downward trends in new cases. Only 104 new cases were reported from Nov. 22-28, 63 fewer than the week of Nov. 15-21. This is the lowest new case count reported to the Department of Health since the week of August 16-22, when only 73 new cases were reported. There are currently 193 active cases among the state’s colleges, universities, and technical schools; 12 fewer than last week. This brings the total number of cases to 2,824; 2,494 among students and 330 among staff, and 2,631 are considered recovered.
A few more schools than last week are reporting less active cases. One school has no active cases, up one from last week; two have one or two cases, up one from last week; and 12 have three or more active cases, down from 14 schools last week.
The department of health updates data on COVID-19 cases within South Dakota schools weekly on Mondays at https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. The Pierre School District also updates the data on COVID cases in its buildings every Monday at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
