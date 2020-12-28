As most schools are now on winter break, COVID-19 cases within South Dakota’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions are continuing to drop.
Within K-12 schools, only 180 new infections were reported to the state department of health for the week of Dec. 20-26 — 160 less than the week prior, and the lowest amount of new cases since the week of Aug. 30. The total number of cases in the state’s K-12 schools is 9,429; 7,025 of which are among students and 2,404 among staff. Of the total cases, 377 are active infections, down 151 from last week. There are now more schools with no active cases; 710 schools compared to last week’s 674 schools.
Among South Dakota’s higher education institutions, only 29 new infections were reported to the DOH, down 32 from the week before. There are 3,173 total cases within the state’s colleges, universities, and technical colleges; 2,731 of which are among students and 442 among staff. Of the total cases, 70 are active infections, down 24 from last week. Most schools (nine out of 15 total) have one or two active cases; five have three or more and one has none.
The state health department updates the case counts among South Dakota schools every Monday at https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/School-College_COVID_cases.pdf. The Pierre School District also regularly updates its case count and level of community spread every Monday at https://pierre.k12.sd.us/; however, there was no update on Monday due to winter break.
