As Troy Wiebe looked over teaching and supporting staff needs for the coming school year, he noted the timing of the openings. Wiebe, director of education at the Pierre School District, said more positions are open at a later time – and closer to next school year – than in the past.
“That’s probably the biggest impact,” he said.
The district, as of late this past week, is looking for six teachers, a counselor, a principal and a speech pathologist. District staff members are also seeking 12 supporting staff members. About 2,800 students attend the Pierre School District.
Wiebe mentioned special education as a recurring need, and special education tutors are among the positions the district is seeking to fill.
In Stanley County Public Schools, Superintendent Dan Baldwin reported an uptick in hiring and interviews.
“A week ago it was a different story,” he said, noting a recent spree of interviews and hiring. The district still seeks, as of late last week, two to three elementary school teachers, an elementary school principal, and several support staff members.
About 420 students attend Stanley County Schools.
Baldwin, expressing an observation shared across the country, said the number of teaching applicants has shrunk significantly in the past several years – even in positions where applicants used to be plentiful.
“It’s shocking to find few P. E. (physical education teaching) applicants and social studies applicants,” he said. “We used to have a lot of applicants for those two positions.”
The South Dakota Department of Education reports that 175 teaching vacancies were left unfilled during the 2022-2023 school year. Some note low teacher salaries in South Dakota, compared to those of other states, as a factor for the shortage. A 2023 report by the National Education Association ranks South Dakota as 49th in the nation for teacher salaries in a listing that includes the country’s 50 states and Washington D.C.
Regarding the Pierre School District, Business Manager Darla Mayer emphasized efforts to remain competitive with pay.
“Our starting pay is going to be just under $50,000,” she said. “When we look at that statewide, we rank in the top tier.”
Mayer said the Pierre School District has recently increased salaries for teachers and supporting staff by about 7%, in addition to increasing support of employee health insurance. She also noted hiring bonuses for hard-to-fill positions such as special education.
Mayer said, too, that the district is looking to tap a statewide initiative, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, to help supporting staff members earn their teaching certificates.
A news release from the South Dakota Department of Education explains that the Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway, starting next school year as a pilot program, "is designed to help teacher aides “pursue certification to become fully accredited teachers.” Northern State University and Dakota State University, the release notes, are slated to offer coursework over a two-year period, “culminating in a student-teacher experience in the para-educator’s home district and resulting in the completion of a bachelor’s degree in education.”
Participants complete coursework virtually and continue to work at their paraeducator jobs.
“The Department of Education is providing oversight and funding, and the Department of Labor and Regulation is contributing funding to keep any costs to the apprentice teachers low,” the release adds. The program is capped at 60 participants for next school year.
Wiebe said six supporting staff members in the Pierre School District have expressed interest.
School officials in both Stanley County and Pierre also described robust recruiting efforts as they seek out applicants.
“I have a big network across the state,” Baldwin said. “Anyone who’s applied with me, I’ll keep them on file.”
He mentioned other points of interest, as well, that he raises with applicants.
“I wanted to brag that we have a four-day week,” Baldwin said. “And I like to brag about living in Fort Pierre on the river.”
Baldwin noted increases in the Stanley County School District’s teachers’ salaries that he said would carry a broad reach.
“We moved our base up quite a bit,” he said.
Wiebe mentioned, among other efforts, expanding the Pierre School District’s attendance at job fairs and increasing both print and digital advertising.
Mayer and Wiebe described, too, the sorts of challenges teachers may face that weren't as prevalent a few years ago. Mayer pointed to attendance as one specific problem.
“We’re dealing right now with absenteeism and trying to get as many of these kids to school as possible,” she said. “That’s a new challenge, when you look at attendance five years ago compared to today.”
Wiebe said it’s key for teachers – including those just coming into the district – to build vibrant classroom atmospheres.
“Work on classroom culture, environment and relationships,” he said. “Relationships are really important for them to work on.”
Wiebe also noted the importance of counselors, particularly in the wake of the COVID 19 emergency and during the heart of a burgeoning social media culture. One of the open positions in the Pierre School District is an elementary school counselor.
“They are very important because we see growing social and emotional needs of our students,” he said. “Social media has had a large impact with that. Our school counselors deal a lot with understanding, interpreting, and managing the constant input from those devices.”
All of the officials stressed the importance of supporting teachers, and they underlined the capacity of education to create a profound impact on children. That's a feature they hope will outshine any obstacles as potential candidates contemplate whether or not to step into the classroom.
