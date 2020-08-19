School Is Back In Town

For the first time since March 13, Pierre School District students are going to class on Thursday.
And as long as they can maintain the expected social distance of 6 feet, no one will have to wear a mask -- which they may appreciate even more considering Thursday’s predicted high temperature of 97 degrees Fahrenheit.
Although Hughes County registered 15 active COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday’s South Dakota Department of Health report, Pierre Superintendent Kelly Glodt said the school community is going to proceed in as normal a manner as possible.
“I think kids are anxious to get back to school,” Glodt said during a Tuesday interview with the Capital Journal. “I think there are so many benefits to in-person instruction. The socialization factor.”
Glodt understands the task before him and his fellow school employees, as the start of a new academic year is challenging under the best of circumstances. However, he anticipates the majority of students -- and their parents -- doing their part to make the year as smooth as possible.
“Our whole community is a part of this. We are trying to convince the community, you need to take some responsibility and reduce your risk of exposure,” Glodt said.
“We are going to spend time teaching students how to wash their hands, how to social distance, how to hand sanitize,” Glodt added.
Masks
“Students will be strongly encouraged to wear masks,” Glodt’s back to school plan directly states.
“We hope students and parents will encourage each other. We don’t know how it will work,” Glodt said when the Capital Journal asked what percentage of students he anticipates will wear masks.
“I hope every single child uses one when they can’t social distance,” he added.
Glodt also said “practicality is an issue” regarding the idea that masks would be mandatory. For example, would a student be suspended or disciplined if he or she refused to wear a mask?
“I think it’s a tough ask to say to an elementary school kid, to keep a mask on for seven hours,” he said.
As for staff members, they also are not required to wear masks, although Glodt’s plan states they will be expected to wear face shields or masks when they cannot socially distance.
Home Screening
Glodt’s plan states that parents are expected to screen their children at home for symptoms associated with COVID-19, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, vomiting and sore throat.
Is it asking too much for the parents of all 2,750 children in the Pierre School District to do this every day?
Glodt said it is not. He said while school officials could “temp check every kid ourselves,” he said the instructional time lost doing this could prove detrimental to academic performance.
In-Person Instruction Versus Online Learning
Glodt said at the final count, approximately 7% to 8% of parents chose the virtual learning experience over in-person instruction.
“We knew some of them would want that. And it does help spread people out a bit,” Glodt said.
How Will They Know School Is Safe?
Glodt said there have been numerous safety additions to buildings, including HVAC upgrades to increase the interior fresh air flow from 5% to 20%. He also said the district now employs five full-time nurses, one for each building, which is up from three full-time and one part-time nurse last year.
However, there are no thresholds for when officials would declare they must stop classroom instruction.
“No specific numbers,” Glodt said. “We intentionally do not have any specific thresholds because there are just so many variables.”
Sports and Activities
While many colleges and high schools around the nation are facing a fall without football for the first time in more than 100 years, the Govs of T.F. Riggs High School will take their shot another state championship.
And as of now, Glodt said fans are more than welcome.
“We are going to start off allowing all fans to come,” Glodt said. “We ask them to social distance and wear a mask.”
Political Pressure
Gov. Kristi Noem has declared multiple times on national platforms that South Dakota has COVID-19 under control. Does Glodt feel the pressure?
“I don’t feel any pressure from that,” he said. “I think every community feels some pressure. Each local school board has to weigh the pros and cons of all aspects.”
