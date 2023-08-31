Liam Pohlman recalls reading “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” during sophomore year. Pohlman, now a senior at T.F. Riggs High School, loved reading as a young child but began to let the practice fall away late in middle school.
Devouring Sherman Alexie’s book brought reading back.
“I’m a Native American kid, and reading that story made me feel like I was seen,” Pohlman said. “The topic of the book was so informative, and that’s what made me start reading again.”
It’s a book that Pohlman read for class, and it can also be found in the T.F. Riggs High School library. At a time when the state of South Dakota is introducing an initiative to improve literacy, the steady light of school libraries may start to glow more noticeably than it did before.
“The role the library can play is to get kids excited about reading and to provide material at a variety of levels,” said Pamela Chamberlain Kringel, librarian at the high school. “I think that really helps to improve literacy — the access to the materials and the access to someone familiar with the materials and who can turn kids on to their interest in books."
Area school librarians, including Kringel, note the way libraries can help students explore lives far outside of their own experiences — and also to read books that reflect and affirm the lives they lead themselves. Kringel emphasized, too, the importance of a well-read guide in students' lives.
“One of the responsibilities I have is to make sure that I’m well-read,” she said. “Even if it’s not a genre that I personally favor, I make sure that I read outside of my genre favorites so that I can help all students.”
Kringel, in her 10th year at the high school, also encourages the students to talk among themselves about books.
“Kids will often take more ownership if one of their friends recommends (a book),” she said.
Kringel said libraries can help students to develop reading fluency and also to explore vicariously worlds they haven't entered — at least not yet.
“It exposes them to thoughts that they may not have had before,” she said. A library can also, she added, help them “learn about different cultures or situations where they might find themselves some day.”
Some numbers
The T.F. Riggs High School library harbors 16,926 individual titles in its collection, Kringel said.
The Pierre School District has budgeted $251,755 for library funding in the 2023-2024 school year, compared to $192,262 that was budgeted 10 years ago, in the 2013-2014 school year, said Business Manager Darla Mayer. Those figures include both capital outlay and general funds, but they do not include donations.
For the 2021-22 school year, the district budgeted $223,724 “and received $20,000 of onetime ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal grant funds to replace materials due to covid pandemic.”
New and familiar worlds
Renae Lehman, a teacher-librarian at Georgia Morse Middle School, contemplated the way libraries not only can introduce students to new realms but also can reflect students' own lives back to them in fresh lights.
"We just keep reminding ourselves that we’re here for every person, not just some people,” Lehman said. “If it’s our job to help people educate themselves, we have to offer things for everybody. We want everyone to see themselves in a book. We talk about how books are mirrors, not just windows. Every person should be able to pick out a book where they can see themselves, and where they don’t feel like they’re different or weird.”
Lehman and Pringel explained, too, some activities they weave into the libraries to engage the students.
“I’m trying a book chat this year, instead of a book club,” said Lehman, in her 10th year at the middle school. “People are invited to bring whatever they’re reading and to share a little bit about what they’re reading.”
She said about 15 students have signed up so far for an in-person chat after school.
“We’re not all reading the exact same thing,” she said. “I think it will be worthwhile for the kids to talk about why they’re picking something.”
Lehman said she has run book clubs and other activities, including maker workshops where students can build and explore. People with expertise in jewelry-making, horticulture, and other endeavors that might spark students’ interest have visited.
“Once they’re interested in something, then they’re more likely to be investigating it,” she said, noting that she encourages students to seek out informational texts so they can read about the things they’re making.
Libraries and younger students
Julie Linn, the Buchanan Elementary School librarian, stressed reading out loud as a practice that can nudge young students toward the written word.
“I really do believe that to engage students with the written word, they should be read to,” Linn said in an email. “So I start each library class by reading to the kids.”
Linn said she selects a number of different genres to read, including those that children might not choose on their own. She also makes a point to converse with students about their reading and discover their interests.
“I want them to love library time and grow and experience the joy of reading,” she said.
Rose Hertel, who runs the library at Kennedy Elementary school, also stressed the importance of reading out loud — and of introducing the youngest children to the basic concept of a book.
“I explain what the parts of the book are, we read the book, and we talk about how we turn pages,” she said.
When Hertel reads to them, she watches as they follow along through the illustrations, turning pages.
“It gets them to look at the book, to touch it,” she said. “As the year progresses you see them start to read, and that’s kind of exciting.”
Hertel said the “Elephant & Piggie” series is especially popular among younger students — and for the older students in fourth or fifth grade, the “Timmy Failure” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series are heavily read.
Students helping students
In Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools, Mona Smith serves as the library media specialist for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Over the years she has worked with student library assistants — older students who volunteer by shelving books and working with younger students.
“In the past I’ve had a lot of students who love to help,” said Smith, who has worked in the district for 10 years. “That’s the nice thing about being a smaller district — they get that one-on-one with other students.”
The older students, Smith said, can help the younger ones with reading — sometimes simply by listening.
“When the elementary students are in the library, they can listen to them read — which is huge for some of those kids,” Smith said.
Smith noted some of the subjects and genres she found to be especially popular among the students.
“I’ve always been surprised how popular World War II books are here,” she said. “Fiction and nonfiction.”
She also mentioned Rick Riordan’s fiction, which, among other things, weaves original stories into ancient mythological tales. Smith said graphic novels and horror stories have also reached high levels of popularity — something others mentioned as well.
At Georgia Morse Middle School, in the Pierre School District, two students described their affinity for more realistic fiction — fiction that explores topics such as the foster care system and other potentially rough aspects of growing up.
Librarians in both districts noted the popularity of Native literature, and Smith pointed to “Everyday Lakota: An English-Sioux Dictionary for Beginners,” as one of the books students have sought out.
Kringel said Native literature has reached great popularity in the T.F. Riggs High School Library.
“We have a lot of books by Native authors, and that’s growing every year,” she said. “We have our Native American Studies section, and I also have Native American fiction spread throughout the collection as well.”
Lehman noted the popularity of Native literature and observed the entire collection has become more diverse in recent years.
Written and spoken word
School librarians noted the availability of ebooks and other formats that help students to read in a variety of ways. Smith acknowledged those formats as well, but she also noted that some students prefer physical books.
“You would be surprised how many students come in and say, ‘I don’t like to read books online,’” she said. “‘I want hard-cover books.’”
And librarians emphasized the role adults can play by modeling reading and by creating time for children to read at home.
“Children that are read to at home — or read at home — typically do well in school,” Smith said.
Lehman, at Georgia Morse Middle School, observed that even older students enjoy listening to someone read a book out loud.
“I think that (some adults) think that after a kid is done with elementary school, they’re not interested in reading books out loud and reading something with their parents — and in talking about books that they’re reading together,” she said. “That’s not the case. I do read-alouds with my kids for bell work at least once or twice a week.”
It’s the sort of reading, she said, that engages children who might otherwise be resistant. It also may address a phenomenon that students and librarians both noted: As students get older, trekking through elementary school and into their middle school years, enthusiasm for reading sometimes seems to diminish.
“I have a theory about why people read less when they reach eighth grade,” said Ruby Wyatt, a senior at T.F. Riggs High School. “For me, eighth grade was the year when we first got our laptops. I think that around eighth-grade year, people have a lot greater interaction with technology.”
And that, she conjectured, may draw people away from reading and toward easy-to-access plot summaries and all sorts of other less challenging content. Wyatt envisioned, as an alternative to that fate, "cultivating more of an academic interest in reading” that can't be satisfied by summary. It would involve, she said, digging deeply into a text and reaching “a broader view of the world.”
Both Wyatt and Pohlman, also a senior at T.F. Riggs High School, have used the library for entertainment and for academic purposes — and sometimes those two approaches have blended seamlessly.
“I’ve used the library as a way to escape because of how stressful high school is,” Pohlman said. “It’s just good to come and find a book that I can think about while I’m stressing out about my grades.”
Wyatt recently checked out “Moby Dick” to read for a project she was assigned in English class — a project that let her choose a book within certain parameters.
“I was interested in reading it for a long time but never got around to it,” she said. “The assignment was a good excuse to read it.”
