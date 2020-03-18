With classrooms closed throughout most of the nation, some folks feared the children dependent on school meals would quickly become deficient in their caloric intakes.
This is no longer the case in the capital area.
Tuesday afternoon, both the Stanley County and Pierre School Districts released information about how children could be fed. This took place as Gov. Kristi Noem announced schools would be closed until, at least, the final week of March.
“Additionally, we want the Stanley County School District family to know that beginning tomorrow at 11 a.m., and continuing on until school resumes again normally, we will be providing free lunch and breakfast to all registered SCSD students,” district Superintendent Daniel Hoey wrote on Tuesday. “This will take place Monday through Friday each morning from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.”
Across the Missouri River in Hughes County, Pierre School District officials announced they would have three locations to distribute food from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., though only two locations would be running at once.
The location in the Southeast Community Center parking lot at 2315 E. Park St. is open the duration, while the other two locations will rotate.
Open first is the pickup at Georgia Morse Middle School parking lot, not the front of the building. It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily.
At 12:15 p.m., the school crew packs up and heads to Buchanan Elementary School to distribute food for students from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Officials on either side of the river do not care what grade a student is in as long as he or she is in the district they are asking for meals.
In Pierre, if one goes to Riggs, Jefferson, Buchanan, Kennedy or GMMS, they can go to any of the three locations in the times described.
Students across the river must go to Stanley County Schools.
“The average service is around 300,” Hoey said. “Depends. If it’s liver and onions, it might be lower. If it’s chicken tetrazzini, it might be higher. Really, no knowledge of what to expect.”
While numbers everywhere are still rolling in to be counted, there is plenty of unchartered territory ahead. The number of student meals the schools will be handing out is just another variable.
“We have to give them what the state considers reimbursable meals,” Stanley County employee Sheila Jones said. “So, you’ve got your meat, your grain, your fruit, your vegetable and your dairy.”
For breakfast, students have grain, fruit and dairy she said.
“We still have to go by the state guidelines,” Jones added.
