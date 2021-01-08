Although the average teacher's salary has increased by $8,500 over the last five years, staff vacancies remain a problem for the Pierre School District, local members of the South Dakota Legislature learned on Thursday.
The meeting may have looked different this year due to COVID-19, but district officials still had the chance to convene with the three District 24 legislators for an overview of the school system. Superintendent Kelly Glodt, board member and legislative representative Randy Hartmann, Business Manager Darla Mayer and Board President Dan Cronin met with Representatives Mike Weisgram and Will Mortenson — both graduates of T.F. Riggs High School — as well as Senator Mary Duvall to discuss the current state of the school district. All are Republicans who will begin their terms next week.
Glodt congratulated the new legislators and commended them for their support.
“We’re in a great place when it comes to support for public education,” Glodt said.
Mortenson said his “bedrock issues” during his campaign were agriculture and education, and that education was one of his top priorities. He is on the Education Committee, and he said he looks forward to partnering with the district.
Weisgram commended district officials for their performance.
“One of the reasons you live in Pierre is because you know your kids will get a good education,” he said.
Mayer gave the legislators an overview of the district, discussing enrollment numbers, revenue, capital outlay levy changes, teacher and staff compensation, expenditures, ACT composite scores, and legislative issues that will affect the district.
Enrollment
“Enrollment is a key part in the financial picture,” Mayer said. “It directly impacts how much money you get from the state.”
The Pierre School District’s enrollment numbers have stayed steady for the last 35 years, in the 2,500-2,900 range. The district’s average enrollment over the last 10 years is 2,673 students, according to Mayer. The lowest enrollment numbers came during the 2011-2012 school year (2,509 students), when the Missouri River flooded. Enrollment took a dip in 2018-2019, which Mayer attributed to the state government transition.
Current enrollment numbers for 2020-2021 are 2,779 students, which is 25 students below the district’s goal. The proportion of students is steady among all grade levels. A few more students chose to be homeschooled this year, and Glodt said he suspected that had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Two hundred seventy-two students open enrolled in the district, mostly from across the river in Stanley County. But around 50 students usually leave for the other direction and transfer into Stanley County, Mayer said.
Mayer said the projection for the next few years shows enrollment numbers sticking and increasing slightly.
“Our goal is for all our schools to be a true mirror of our community,” Glodt said. “It’s an advantage to have consistent [enrollment] numbers. We’re the perfect size.”
Revenue and capital outlays
Mayer started the revenue discussion by saying “You can’t spend what you don’t have.”
She told the legislators that the majority of the district’s funding comes from state aid, which the Legislature is involved in adjusting.
The district gets 64% of its revenue from its general fund, and 82% of those dollars in turn come from the state aid formula. Thirteen percent of the district’s revenue comes from the capital outlay. The state will be sending more federal one-time funding for COVID-related expenses this year as well.
Mayer’s slideshow also included a graph showing the 10-year history of the general fund revenue per student, which has grown over time. In 2019-2020, that number was $6,902 — the district got an additional $120 per student that year due to the one-time COVID federal funding.
As for the capital outlays, fewer dollars are able to be levied for it after Fiscal Year 2017, when the annual increase was limited to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus the growth factor. As a result, the cumulative capital outlay tax loss since 2016 was $1,152,476. Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the district will be limited to 3% CPI plus the growth factor. ANother new limitation in 2021 is that levying is limited to $3,400 per student, with the amount increasing annually by the CPI.
“We had to make adjustments to live within our means,” Mayer said.
Glodt added that if the State Capitol and all other state government buildings weren’t tax exempt, the district would have more to levy.
Mayer said the district has a five-year capital outlay plan and that it works hard to use its dollars effectively while keeping everyone’s best interests in mind. She mentioned the wish list program, which every year invites school administrators to suggest improvement projects they’d like to see if funds were available.
The district’s next major project is a renovation to Kennedy Elementary School, the smallest of the three elementary schools. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.
Staff compensation
Teachers make up the majority of the Pierre School District’s staff at 45%. This school year, the district had 171 teachers. The second-largest staff group is classified/hourly staff members, such as teacher’s aides, secretaries, custodians, and food service workers, with 165 people this school year. The total number of staff members for the District in 2020-2021 is 377.5, up one and a half staffers from the year prior. The district added a temporary increase of school nurses due to the pandemic, which allowed all five schools to have a nurse onsite.
Duvall said it was “amazing” that nurses decided to step up and come work in the schools during such a challenging time.
Glodt said it’s unique and that a lot of larger school districts don’t have a nurse in every building. While technically, a school is not required to have a nurse, Glodt said one of the district’s first decisions after the onset of COVID was to put a nurse in every building.
Adequate staffing is “always a challenge” and something the school board constantly works to improve, Hartmann said. Right now, the pandemic is part of the issue and he said once it is over, officials believe this will help attract new teachers.
“We’ve made some good strides in the last five years, but it’s always a competition,” he said.
This school year especially, it has been challenging to ensure that there are teachers in every classroom, and Glodt said schools have had to “get creative” with substitute solutions. Teachers who were close contacts are still allowed to come to work, but Glodt said there has not been substantial spread among staff. He acknowledged that if schools weren’t considered critical infrastructure “we’d be in a tough situation.”
Glodt said the district doesn’t get nearly as many applications as it used to, but there are currently a few open positions with strong applicants, so he’s hopeful. He acknowledged that the district would be in “way worse shape” if the salary offered wasn’t more competitive.
Average teacher salaries have increased by about $8,500 since the 2015-2016 school year — the current average compensation is $58,596 (salary, plus benefits) and next year’s is projected to be $59,748. Mayer said starting salary is $43,900 and can get up to close to $70,000 for teachers who have been in the district for a while.
Weisgram asked the board if affordable housing is ever a concern for new hires, and Glodt said they always talk about how expensive it is to live here.
“We struggle with getting people to move to Pierre,” Hartmann said.
One area where staffing has remained stable is at the administrative level. Glodt said a new administrator hasn’t been hired in a while and the lack of turnover is “unbelievably beneficial.”
Educational expenditures
Per student, Mayer said the district is consistently one of the lowest spenders in the state at $1,800 below the average of $9,420. In 2019-2020, the district reported spending $7,675 per student. Those dollars come from the general fund, capital outlay, special education and pension funds.
“We’re really trying to make the best use of the resources we have available to us,” Mayer said.
And even though the district is the fourth-poorest in the state, Glodt said student achievement continues to be one of the highest. It’s unique, he said, that most of their students go to college, though more have been choosing vocational schools. He said the high school is fortunate to offer AP classes and some dual enrollment options through Northern State University that allows students to earn college credit.
“We’re preparing kids to be whatever they want to be,” he said.
Mortenson said that the presentation was “very impressive” and represented a stable effort by the district.
“Hats off to you,” he said.
Legislative issues
Glodt discussed the potential legislative issues coming up in this session that will affect the school district.
In ongoing state aid, the CPI is currently at 1.5%, but Gov. Kristi Noem recommended an increase to 2.4%, which Glodt said he’s “very happy about.” There’s $11 million of one-time money available from COVID-related federal funding, but Glodt said ultimately schools will need flexibility and time so that it’s not spent foolishly — a challenge for a lot of districts, he added.
Glodt also told the legislators there will probably be bills related to homeschooling again this session, and that Mortenson would likely be a minority as a supporter of public education.
Glodt addressed the situation regarding marijuana legalization, which he said will pose some challenges for schools that will need to be sorted through. He said that once revenue from marijuana taxation comes in, it would be “wonderful” to get a bigger percentage of state funding, but that it could be several years before the state sees any profit from it.
Glodt ended the discussion by saying that there will likely be an influx of kindergarteners next year, as some parents have withheld their children from starting school this year due to the pandemic.
The 96th legislative session begins Tuesday at noon.
