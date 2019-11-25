Schools celebrate American Education Week

South Dakota educators and school support staff are celebrating the 98th annual observance of American Education Week by applauding parents, and also recognizing the importance of outstanding professionals.
This week's activities featured a surprise visit to a fourth grade classroom at Harrisburg's Endeavor Elementary School by Mary McCorkle, the South Dakota Education Association president. McCorkle invited the students to help present the 2020 Teacher of Excellence award to their teacher, Amanda Harris.
McCorkle says when choosing educators for the award, the association not only looks for teachers who demonstrate outstanding strengths in the classroom, but who also go the extra mile. "Their leadership outside of the classroom, their support for other educators, their ability to share their knowledge with, not only their colleagues in their school but colleagues across the state," McCorkle said.
The U.S. began public education in 1634. American Education Week, which occurs each year during the week before Thanksgiving, was originally started in 1921 as an effort to improve literacy and students' physical fitness.
In addition to fourth grade classroom duties, Harris has served on curriculum committees in her district and regularly presents at educator conferences. She also started an after-school club that focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. And she initiated the school's theater company.
Teachers are the backbone of public education, but they can't do their job without support professionals. To that end, McCorkle says a second recognition went to Jolene Sutton, an office paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School in Watertown. McCorkle says Sutton's 2020 Educational Support Professional of the Year award acknowledges that teachers and students can only thrive with the help of those who work in food service and as bus drivers and paraprofessionals.
"They are superheroes," she states. "They are working, many of them, in challenging situations. But they show up every day and they give their heart and soul to make sure students have every opportunity."
