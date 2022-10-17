Bill Egan

Rapid City teacher Bill Egan chats with students after a pizza party in Egan's classroom at East Middle School. Egan provides food to students who can't afford to buy a school meal or forget their lunches at home.

 Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch

Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income.

Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to pay for meals for their children at a time when high inflation rates are driving up costs for food, energy, housing and many other necessary goods and services.

