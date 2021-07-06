Schreiber awarded Lawyer of the Year

The South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers named Pierre’s Brad Schreiber as the 2020 Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year in South Dakota.
The Association announced Schreiber’s recognition in Sioux Falls during its annual meeting. Many lawyers’ organizations hold their annual meetings where and when the State Bar of South Dakota meets. With approximately 2,000 lawyers in the state, the Association has approximately 250 members.
Ryan Kolbeck is the current president of the association.
“Brad is an excellent example of a good defense lawyer. There isn’t a courtroom in the state where if he walked in he wouldn’t be given respect and honor,” Kolbeck said. “He is the DUI master — defense, sobriety tests, state litigations, keeping the state lab up-to-date and more. He is a resource for other defense lawyers. His involvement really gave us (the SDACDL) credibility.”
Schreiber has worked more than 100 trials.
“I don’t have any idea of how many I’ve won or lost, I really don’t. The record isn’t important; it’s not like a basketball game. I would be disappointed if a lawyer worried about their record. This job is about protecting your client’s rights,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber has been nominated for the honor before, and he has previously been the vice president of the association. This time around, Aliecia Fuller from Rapid City nominated him. Schreiber started out as a police officer, from 1980 to 1985.
“Law enforcement actually encouraged me to want to go to law school,” Schreiber said.
And now he has been practicing law for 33 years, and in Pierre since 2008.
“I do it because I think the good Lord put me in this position, so I’m going to do it as best I can,” he said.
And Kolbeck, the Associations president, said Schreiber focuses on putting the client first.
Kolbeck typically presents the awards but this year the state-shaped wooden plaque was presented by Schreiber’s wife and some of his adult children during a surprise family reunion, which are difficult to pull off given Schreiber’s busy schedule.
“I spend more time in the courtroom than in the office. Kudos to my wife, Christal (a paralegal), and to my administrative assistant Linda Shepherd. You can’t do this job without good people — better than that — superb,” he said.
The best way to choose a lawyer, according to Schreiber, is by word of mouth from other lawyers. Lawyers are the best referral sources for other lawyers.
“I run around the state — Tuesday in Elk Point, two years ago in Buffalo, five years ago in Roberts County. Most lawyers do, I think. Word got around, and they are still doing it. If people are happy with the job you do, they are going to recommend you,” Schreiber said.
“Outstanding lawyer. Outstanding individual. Does their best in the interest of the client,” Schreiber said about the common qualifications among previous award winners. “Extremely ethical. Believe in the constitution — both federal and state. Been doing this a long time — I put a lot of weight on experience, it has a lot of value. They are service people. You cannot be a good lawyer and judge your clients. Willing to turn every stone to assist their clients. I got the 2020 award, but I cannot overemphasize the importance of my wife and assistant — all the staff who help us get ready for a trial. They make us what we are.”
When not working, Schreiber likes to ride his Harley motorcycle, hike in the Black Hills and play guitar. He used to be on a worship team and fill in for bands, even singing and playing at the Pierre Senior Center.
“But sometimes I had to cancel because of work, and I hate doing that,” Schreiber said.
