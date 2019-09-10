The South Dakota Supreme Court has announced the appointment of Gordon Swanson, Rapid City, and the reappointment of Charles Schroyer, Pierre, to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
The appointment of Swanson is effective January 1, 2020. The re-appointment of Schroyer is a continuation of his current four-year term that expires in January 2020.
Chief Justice David Gilbertson thanked both individuals for their willingness to serve in these positions. The appointments are subject to advice and consent of the Senate during the 2020 legislative session.
The Board of Pardons and Paroles consists of nine members. Three members are appointed by the Supreme Court. The Board has the authority to make decisions of parole, the revocation of parole, and develop parole policy and procedure.
