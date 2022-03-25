Robin Schrupp spent the last nine years as Rawlins Municipal Library’s director, but she found it’s time to start her next chapter in life as she nears retirement on March 31.
Schrupp and her husband, Randy, moved from Minnesota to Milbank, South Dakota, in 1984, where she started her librarian career.
“The library had an opening as a technical card processor, which sounds really goofy today because we don’t use catalog cards anymore,” she said.
Schrupp, a former teacher, already had a bachelor’s degree in education and added a master’s degree in library sciences in 2012. And soon after, she took the reins at Rawlins as the director in 2013.
There were plenty of changes during the last nine years. Schrupp kept busy with building remodels and improvements, including the phone system’s replacement, which had lines spliced into other lines in the basement.
She said the library was still living in the 1970s before she arrived. Schrupp noted major improvement projects included new windows, lights, carpet, desks, computers, tech-friendly furniture, a self-checkout machine, an expanded parking lot and more children’s and adult programs and databases.
While Schrupp is proud of all the improvements, she is especially pleased with the cherry wood-circulation desk in the library’s center, which Schrupp designed using her favorite wood.
The physical improvements might be a source of pride for Schrupp, but she is also proud of the library’s programs for people and its relatively new Friends of the Library group.
New director
Rawlins already has a new director set to take the helm after the Pierre City Commission announced Abby Edwardson’s promotion from circulation services coordinator during the commission’s March 15 meeting.
“I’ll pick up where she left off,” Edwardson said. “It’s kind of like passing the baton.”
Edwardson is currently working on her master’s degree in library science from the University of Southern Mississippi, which she’ll complete in May.
And there are no shortages on Edwardson’s to-do list when she takes over on April 1. In the short term, she said the library has its summer reading program approaching, and the staff wants to ensure it’s successful.
“We have a bunch of things planned for in April,” Edwardson said. “We’re off and running for several programs. You’ll have to watch our newsletter for that.”
In the long term, Edwardson wants to expand the library’s outreach. She said the library already does a good outreach job for older residents, and now she wants to expand those efforts to all ages in the community.
“We have a city car, and we could go to activities in conjunction with summer recreation and partner with schools and other parts of the community,” Edwardson said.
She found that outward growth would also involve many different people, including the community’s youth.
“I would like to have a Youth Advisory Board comprised of volunteers — a few young adults and adults — to plan activities for teens in the library,” Edwardson said. “It would be a way to connect young adults to the highest amount of resources in the community. People in the community can be involved with what’s happening with the youth. The goal would be to have a fun, intriguing, young-adult activity once a month.”
As far as staffing, Edwardson sees no immediate changes.
“You can’t do anything unless you have great people behind you,” Schrupp said. “I think your staff is the greatest resource the library has.”
Edwardson said the library delivers hundreds of books to different organizations in Pierre and Fort Pierre. She said it could partner with more groups, schools, preschools and children’s organizations where the library could visit and do activities — to take the library to the community.
Years ago, there was storytime in the park. And there has been a summer reading program carnival kickoff that included ice cream, fire truck hoses and more.
“We might even drive back for that,” Schrupp said. “We’ll be back a lot.”
Retired life
While Schrupp and Randy plan to drive back often to visit, she joked that her immediate plans following her retirement included a margarita.
But the move to retirement for Schrupp and Randy comes after the two lost many relatives during the past few years. The two plan to head to Sioux Falls, where they will be closer to extended family.
“You realize that life is short,” Schrupp said. “We need to do some things while we still can. We’ve got eight grandchildren, and we want to see their activities and be with family more,” Schrupp said. “We are going to try to get around to visit them as much as we can.”
Despite moving closer to family, Schrupp found she would miss Pierre, which she said is like a small town in a bigger setting.
Schrupp plans to stay connected with the library and volunteer environment in Sioux Falls.
“We are fairly close to a branch library in Sioux Falls,” she said. “I do plan on visiting that, and I might be a storytime reader.”
Schrupp said when her youngest daughter had to be in the neonatal unit in Milbank, Schrupp had to work and had other children, so she could not be there all the time during those three weeks. One morning she came in to see a woman rocking her baby. Schrupp was so impressed someone would volunteer to give that love, touch and attention.
“Another thing that’s on my bucket list is I want to be a baby rocker,” she said.
