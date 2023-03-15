Scott Jones

Scott Jones, President and CEO of Delta Dental of South Dakota (DDSD) will retire April 3, 2023, after 46 years at the company, including more than 33 years as its President and CEO.

“Delta Dental of South Dakota has been a wonderful place for me to spend my career, and I’m grateful for all our team has accomplished,” Jones said.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

