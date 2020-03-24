It’s good to remember the people who make the greatest impact on your life in a time of crisis.
What would they think about what we’re going through with this COVID-19 epidemic? What advice would they give to us?
One of the first people I think about when I think about that is Dr. Richard Holm.
I worked with Dr. Holm on his television show On Call with the Prairie Doc on South Dakota Public Television, in college at South Dakota State University. I was a production assistant, which means I would do whatever needed to be done. I’d be behind the camera, making sure the audio or the teleprompter were working properly, making sure graphics would show up in the lower thirds, and punching in videos during various segments.
I did this for about two or three years. While working with Holm, I learned so much about so many things, whether that be diabetes, rural health, suicide prevention, the Affordable Care Act and various other subjects within the medical field. I never thought about seeking knowledge about these subjects until Dr. Holm came into my life.
I can vividly remember the day I came into the studio when Lowell Haag, who was the director for On Call with the Prairie Doc, told us that Holm had cancer. Like the rest of my coworkers, I was floored. How could this be? Holm can’t get sick. He’s a doctor!
Despite his sickness, Dr. Holm remained at the helm of On Call with the Prairie Doc. He showed such grace and courage while fighting cancer, showing up to work despite losing his hair. Even when I left school, Holm remained in my life. He wrote a column called the Prairie Doc Perspective that you’ve probably seen in the Capital Journal.
Dr. Holm unfortunately passed away on Sunday at his home in Brookings, while under hospice care. He leaves behind a wife, Joanie, and four children, Eric, Carter, Preston and Julia.
To me, Dr. Holm’s greatest legacy is how much he helped people. One of the first people that talked to me after I heard of Holm’s death was Dr. Rob Allison at Avera. According to Allison, Holm was a mentor, a friend that was willing to give you his all, a special man and an amazing physician. With On Call with the Prairie Doc, Dr. Holm answered everybody’s questions the best he could. There’s not really a number that you can put on the amount of lives he touched.
Holm brought people together unlike anybody I’ve seen before or since. I still talk to some of my fellow production assistants to this day, even though we’re miles and miles away from each other. While not related by blood, all of us that worked on that show were like a family, with Holm being the patriarch.
What would he tell us to do during this time of uncertainty, where we are locked away from the rest of the world? I’m confident he would tell us to wash our hands, and listen to the medical professionals. He would tell us to exercise every day, eat fewer calories, and dance like no one’s watching. Most of all, he would tell us what he would tell us at the end of every show. In the words of Dr. Holm, until the next time, stay healthy out there, people.
