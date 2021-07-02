On Thursday, college athletes throughout the country started signing endorsement deals due to the name, image and likeness rules of the NCAA. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the NCAA was in violation of antitrust laws after disallowing athletes to make money off of their name image and likeness.
What exactly does that all mean? Let me explain it the best way that I can.
That means that NCAA athletes can finally profit off of their name, image and likeness, whereas they never really got to before. College athletics, especially basketball, is dominated by coaches. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, I’ve watched countless classic college basketball games on YouTube, some of which have had commercials. You know who I’d see in those commercials? The coaches. Denny Krum at Louisville and Gene Keady at Purdue in particular did a ton of local commercials back in the day. You know who I wouldn’t see? The players. Those players will finally be able to be in those same commercials their coaches once were.
I’m all for players being able to make money off of their NIL. The College Football Playoff makes $475 million for the NCAA on an annual basis, while the NCAA Tournament generates $1.18 billion annually in TV revenue alone. While some of that money goes to scholarships for players, that isn’t enough. While the coaches are the constant in college sports, the players are the ones out on the field or court putting their bodies on the line and making those colleges that money.
Recently, I had Pierre’s own Peyton Zabel on my podcast, and we talked about the NIL ruling. Zabel told me that he’d like to see more scholarships for the athletes, especially in baseball, so that they can be taken care of better. I’d agree with Zabel on that. Currently, one in every 60 college baseball players is on scholarship. The number is even worse in volleyball, where one in every 177 athletes are on scholarship. However, there is a benefit to those not on scholarship for this ruling. When asked about the NIL rules, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who played at Ohio State and LSU, said he’s most excited to see the non-scholarship athletes get a chance to profit on their NIL, because those same players have to work jobs outside of their academic and athletic pursuits to earn money to make ends meet. There does need to be more scholarships offered for athletes, especially the athletes from sports that may not generate the revenue of football and basketball. However, this recent NIL ruling has opened up doors that weren’t previously there.
I’ve had a longstanding dislike of the NCAA, especially given their lack of allowing video game players like myself a chance to play a college sports video game since 2014. Part of that was due to the lawsuit by former UCLA basketball Ed O’Bannon, who noticed that the NCAA was making millions off of the video games that O’Bannon was a playable character in. The NCAA did not give the players any of the money generated off of those games, which seemed rightfully suspect given that the players were the stars of the games. I hope that this ruling will bring about the return of the college sports video game, especially the college football game, which was always a far better game than Madden.
How exactly this will all play out is still kinda uncertain to me. The first person that I saw on Thursday to sign a deal was Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who signed on to be a spokesman for Milo’s Sweet Tea. Barstool Sports started snatching up athletes for their Barstool Athletes Inc., including Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie, Auburn women’s golfer Mychael O’Berry, and Eastern Michigan women’s soccer player Maddie Olson. Barstool president Dave Portnoy said he’s got no idea what exactly they’re doing sponsoring all of these athletes, but they’re doing whatever they can for the athletes.
My first thought on the local end was what kind of deal South Dakota State basketball star Douglas Wilson would get. The first thought for me went to Babybel, which is a cheese company with a plant in Brookings. I also started thinking about all the athletes from when I was in college that could’ve made a lot of money while they were in school. You can’t tell me that a person like Zach Zenner, Nate Wolters or Mike Daum wouldn’t have made a good chunk of change with a sponsorship from Cubby’s, The 9 Nightclub or Hy-Vee. Sure, Mike Daum had a burger called the Dauminator at Applebee’s, but that came after he had already left school.
These new NIL rules will definitely impact recruiting. Instead of picking a school based on their athletics, academics and proximity to home, athletes will go to the school where they can make the most money. A player at a big-time Division I school like Nebraska or Miami is probably more likely to make more than an athlete at USD or SDSU. It’s a bigger market, which means bigger money. It’s a little unfortunate, but that same concept goes to professional athletics. You’re going to make more money playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers than you are for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The appeal of college athletics has always been the passion of the players. Athletes in college seem to try harder than those in the professional ranks. You won’t see an SDSU athlete take a day off for load management like you would a LeBron James or Steph Curry. I think you’ll still see that passion in college.
I also think minor league programs like the NBA’s G League, which has started to take in athletes after they leave high school, will be affected. Currently, the rules in athletics dictate that you have to play three years in college football before you can get drafted into the NFL, and one year in college basketball to play in the NBA. Some athletes have avoided this by playing professionally overseas for a time, including current NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, who played in Australia and Lithuania. Gone are the days of a guy like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant or Moses Malone coming straight from high school to the NBA. Until those rules are changed, you’ll see players go to college or the G League to get their money.
I’m excited to see how this story develops. I think somehow that the NCAA will find a way to mess things up, because they tend to do that sort of thing. However, I’m glad that college athletes are finally getting the chance to make money like their non-athletic counterparts do. Ask any college athlete about the time it takes to be a college athlete. They have meetings, practices, film study and games, all of which amount to on a weekly basis the time commitment of a full-time job. You can say that a scholarship should be enough for them, but the Supreme Court says you’re wrong. On top of that, they have classes to take. In the case of former Virginia star Kyle Guy, a college athlete couldn’t even accept gifts from their wedding registry due to the NCAA rules on improper benefits. College athletes can accept those gifts now. There will still be some improper benefits going on, with coaches paying players under the table ala the movie Blue Chips, but it’s finally time for college athletes to get what they deserve. College athletics as we’ve known them are changed forever.
