This weekend, I plan on hearing the ping of an aluminum bat ringing throughout Hyde Stadium. However, I’d be lying to you if I said it doesn’t feel just a little bit weird to not hear a different sound.
This weekend would have seen shootout races and the third races in the Pepsi Points Series at Oahe Speedway. However, that’s not the case. On April 17, the Oahe Speedway announced there would be no races at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre. On May 3, hope reemerged after the Oahe Speedway Facebook page announced the 2021 season was being determined. Those hopes were dashed four days later when it was announced that racing at the Oahe Speedway was deemed not possible. This past Memorial Day was the first time in 16 years that races were not held at the Oahe Speedway.
At the moment, the Oahe Speedway is up for sale. I for one hope that they find a buyer soon, because I miss the sound of a dragster tearing up the track. I miss the sight of a snowmobile going against a Mustang in a drag race. I miss seeing the smiles on the faces of the Oahe Racers Association members that I know. I even miss asking the concession stand if they have any ear plugs because some of those motors can be quite loud.
The Oahe Speedway has always held a special place in my heart. For starters, when I was just an intern at the Capital Journal the summer of 2016, one of the first places I was sent out to was the Oahe Speedway. It was intimidating at first. You’d think I’d be used to interviewing people after covering a few SDSU athletic events, but you’d be surprised. A man noticed that I was a little nervous, so he introduced himself as Jason Ehlers. I told him who I was. I came to find out that Ehlers used to help out on my family farm in Lyman County. I looked at the names of the racers, and I saw the last name Serbousek. The Serbouseks are related to me on my mom’s side of the family. Basically, I came to realize that racing kinda ran through my veins a little bit.
Oahe Speedway racers aren’t letting the lack of a local season get them down. I saw a few of the local racers doing quite well for themselves at the Magic City International Dragway in Minot. I’m sure a few are taking their business to Sturgis, or really any track that they can find. That’s racing that could be, and should be, done here at the Oahe Speedway. I’m the first to tell you that I know next to nothing about business, but I do know one thing: if a business closes down, you better hope that there’s a similar business in the area, or you risk losing money to towns that aren’t yours. Let me give you a comparison of sorts: a couple of years ago, Taco Bell and KFC closed their doors here in Pierre. While there are certainly places in town that have chicken and tacos, those places don’t have the same menu as KFC or Taco Bell. You can’t find a Doritos Locos Taco or a Famous Bowl in town. Sure, you can make those things at home, but it’s not the same. You likely have to go to Mitchell, or hope that one of the local area teams makes it to State so that you can go to the one in Sioux Falls or Rapid City. That’s kinda how it feels to not have the Oahe Speedway up and running. Not having it makes one feel sort of empty inside.
Having races at the Oahe Speedway is better than not having them. For one, several racers come from out of town, some as far away as North Dakota or Iowa, to race at Oahe Speedway. Those same people might need a meal or a place to do shopping, so they’ll come into town, or catch a meal at Grey Goose. Not having the Speedway means less money, however big or small, spent in our communities. Secondly, having racing at the Oahe Speedway gives me something other than baseball to talk about. There’s nothing wrong with baseball at all; it’s just that having that Oahe Speedway race coverage every couple of weeks gives the paper a little more variety that it may not have during the summer. Lastly, and I think the local racers would agree with me on this, having races at the Oahe Speedway brings people together. Do you know what the first sporting event to take place in the Capital City area was during the pandemic? It was a race at the Oahe Speedway. It gave those that raced down the track a chance to escape what was a pretty dreadful time as we were unsure what this COVID-19 virus was.
I wish those trying to sell the track the best of luck trying to find a buyer. I know that it has been a challenge, but I hope that this can at least start up some momentum so that we can have races back. I apologize if this offends anyone (after all, it is 2021), but please know that I have the best of intentions. I feel for those in the Oahe Racers Association that have to spend this summer without a track to call home. If you’ve continued to race at other racetracks, please send me that information so that I can let people know how your racing career is going. I’ve lived in or around Pierre for 30 years. I’ve seen businesses come and go in that time frame. I hope that we don’t have to add the Oahe Speedway to that list.
