A Fort Pierre historical committee is working with renown sculptor John Lopez to bring a bronze bison alongside the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre.
The city's historical sculpture committee is making payments on the $85,000 bison sculpture. A second payment installment will be paid out by the committee on April 6.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the historical sculpture committee was formed in 2017 with the idea of creating historical sculptures. Hanson visited the Kokomo Gallery in Lemmon where Lopez is hard at work putting together the assemblage. “I have admired John Lopez’s art for many years and I’m beyond excited that we're going to have our own Lopez sculpture in Fort Pierre. The bison is so important to Fort Pierre’s history,” Hanson said. The committee, on top of making donations themselves, is in the process of fundraising to hit their total for the sculpture.
While construction of the bridge won't be completed until 2025, Lopez has made significantly more progress on its companion piece.
Lopez told the Cap Journal he is roughly at the halfway point on the sculpture during a phone interview Monday.
The life-sized bison will be constructed out bronze and other metal pieces and will capture the town's history.
“Basically when you’re looking at the sculpture from the highway or from a distance, it’s just going to look like a buffalo,” Lopez said.
He said the buffalo is an ideal representation of the area before the first white explorers arrived.
“As you start to pull in closer, you start to see these different things come to life," Lopez explained. "So it doesn’t look like you’re telling too much of a story at first, it just looks like a buffalo. And then, the closer you get it, it starts to reveal its secrets. It's got all these different layers that open themselves up to you as you experience the piece. You can see a story coming to life."
The first thing that will stand out to those first walking up to the piece is a representation of the First People, Lopez said.
There’s going to be a headdress of a Cheyenne chief with all the bald eagle feathers,” he said.
The Missouri River will flow out of the headdress, with the river's motifs incorporated throughout the rest of the piece.
“All these different things that the Missouri River represents – fishing and Lewis and Clark – will be hidden in the wool of the bison,” Lopez said.
One of the sculpture's representations will be a bust the bridge's namesake and WWII pilot John C. Waldron, who died in 1942 flying his torpedo bomber as it was shot down in the Pacific Ocean in the first contact with the enemy during the World-War-II-tipping Battle of Midway.
Lopez also will incorporate rodeo star Casey Tibbs, naturally, into the sculpture.
This isn't the first time a South Dakota town has commissioned a piece from Lopez to serve as a artistic representation of their town's culture.
Another river community north of Pierre boosts a sculpture depicting a life-sized bronc rider on the back of a bull-sized walleye. The sculpture, which is named "Walleye Up", took more effort on Lopez's part, who wanted to avoid it coming across as too corny.
For Fort Pierre's bronze bison, Lopez said there's not as much need for concern in that aspect.
“I don’t have to worry that much about this one as I did that one, because a cowboy riding a walleye is a lot different than a bison,” Lopez said.
“I guess that’s why they commissioned me to do it – I’m able to do it without making it look too cliché."
Lopez also explained the element of surprise that comes along with the process.
“That’s the thing about being a professional artist, you never know how the public is going to react to different things,” Lopez said. “That's part of the surprise of commissioning an artist to do something. In some way, you’re letting the artist have their artistic liberties and they're telling the story as it filters through their brain,” Lopez said.
One source of his inspiration comes from fellow South Dakota sculptor Dale Lamphere, who he had worked for in the past.
Lamphere's Dignity sculpture is hard to miss. Located on a bluff between exits 263 and 265 on Interstate 90 near Chamberlain, the stainless steel, 50-foot-tall statue was specifically designed by Lamphere to honor the cultures of the Lakota and Dakota people.
“When I first started working for him, he was a very good teacher and I learned a lot from Dale,” Lopez reflected.
“I feel that some of these pieces I’m doing are reminiscent of some of the stuff that Dale did when he first started out,” Lopez said.
Lopez will have time to finish the piece, which will be placed once the bridge project has been completed. Until then, the bison will remain in Lopez's workshop located in Lemmon.
To learn more about the art of John Lopez, visit his website, www.johnlopezstudio.com
One of these representations will be a bust of John Waldron, the Fort Pierre native who perished during the Battle of Midway, as well as one of rodeo star Casey Tibbs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.