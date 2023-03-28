Buffalo assemblage

John Lopez's buffalo sculpture is coming together at his Kokomo Gallery located in Lemmon. 

 John Lopez

A Fort Pierre historical committee is working with renown sculptor John Lopez to bring a bronze bison alongside the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre.

The city's historical sculpture committee is making payments on the $85,000 bison sculpture. A second payment installment will be paid out by the committee on April 6.

