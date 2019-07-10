South Dakota has joined the ranks of the C.S. Mott Foundation’s 50-state network focused on Afterschool and Summer Learning programs. With this network, South Dakota families have a new advocate and resource: the South Dakota Afterschool Network (SDAN).
SDAN’s mission is to support and sustain quality afterschool, out of school time (OST) and youth development programs to serve the needs of South Dakota’s youth.
South Dakota native Karla Johnson is serving as the executive director for SDAN. Johnson comes with over 30 years of administrative experience in the OST industry. One of the pioneers of afterschool programming in South Dakota, she created programs in elementary schools as early as 1980. Johnson has established before and after school programs in numerous public and private elementary schools throughout southeast South Dakota, and has provided technical assistance to several school districts across the state as they created before and after school programs for their students.
She is a White Riley Peterson Policy Fellow, a past president of the South Dakota School-Age Care Alliance Board, a past chair of the SD Afterschool Network, and a past member of the National Afterschool Association Board of Directors. Johnson is also a past president of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra League and former member of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors.
“Afterschool has come a long way since the late 1970s when I began my career, with milestones marking workforce connections, increased quality and demonstrated impact along the way. I’m anxious to utilize my experience and historical perspective to serve all of South Dakota in this role,” Johnson said.
“I am so excited about the momentum we have created in establishing the S.D. Afterschool Network,” said Billie Jo Bakeberg, chair of the network’s leadership team. “I have worked in the OST field for the past 26 years and am honored to be part of the leadership team, shaping a new support system for school age programing and South Dakota’s working families.”
EmBe, a South Dakota nonprofit focused on serving women and families, is SDAN’s fiscal sponsor, and Johnson is housed in EmBe’s downtown location, at 300 West 11th Street in Sioux Falls.
The S.D. Afterschool Network is the state-wide resource for parents, community leaders, policy makers and program providers to turn to for information regarding Afterschool and Summer Learning and student success. SDAN collaborates with the South Dakota School-Age Care Alliance in sponsoring events throughout the year such as Lights On Afterschool! and Afterschool Day at the Capitol. SDAN also coordinates program improvement initiatives for providers of all sizes. For more information, please visit https:/sdafterschoolnetwork.org.
