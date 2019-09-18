The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual grant programs: The Building Rural Communities (BRC) and Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education grants are designed to support ongoing agriculture-related community and safety projects along with innovative ideas in youth agricultural education.
“These two grants are supporting key projects and organizations who are making an impact on agriculture across our state. This is the third consecutive year we have provided grant funding, and we are really proud of the 42 community and youth ag education-focused projects that were awarded grants in the last two years. Ideas like the ones they put into action are what will ensure the growth and vibrancy of our communities in the future and provide impetus to developing young leaders in the ag community,” said Greg Von Wald, SD Ag Foundation board member, and Executive Director of the South Dakota Skilled Workforce Advocacy Council.
Schools and community organizations across South Dakota are encouraged to submit grant funding applications for projects elevating youth ag education, promoting future ag leaders, and empowering rural communities. Applications must be submitted or postmarked no later than November 15, 2019. Grant awardees will be announced by the end of December.
The Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education Grant
This grant is meant to encourage the development of creative solutions within agriculture-related innovation and leadership programs for youth. These solutions should address an educational need or opportunity in a more innovative, effective, equitable, or sustainable way than existing approaches.
Applicants should be a public, nonprofit organization as defined by IRS Publication 78, or an organization or individual working with a verified fiscal sponsor. This is a $500-$10,000 grant opportunity, with priority given to proposals with project budget sizes that are of appropriate scale to the applicant’s capacity to execute the project.
Building Rural Communities (BRC) Grant
Any 4-H club, FFA or FCCLA chapter in South Dakota can apply for this grant. Two types of BRC grants are available. The basic grant is used for community improvement projects and is limited to $750 per project.
The safety grant is used for projects that enhance public safety and is limited to $200 per project. Student participation is required.
Grant application forms and more information on the programs, including reporting requirements, are available at www.sdagfoundation. org/grantprograms.
About SD Ag Foundation
The SD Agricultural Foundation is an independent, industry-led nonprofit composed of key leaders in the South Dakota ag industry. The Foundation is committed to cultivating a culture of philanthropy that serves all South Dakota ag organizations, and to investing in the future of South Dakota agriculture through financial support, human resources, and capital. For more information call (605) 412-4008 or email chris.maxwell@sdagfoundation.org.
