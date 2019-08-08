Out of a whirlwind, the Lord answered Job’s plea for justice, say the scriptures. But the tornado that hit Burke, South Dakota, late Tuesday night, Aug. 6, put the Gregory County courthouse temporarily out of business, although the building appeared relatively unscathed compared with the the destruction seen around it.
“The storm in Burke was a horrific event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the residents as they work to rebuild their community” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David
Gilbertson in a news release Thursday said, “The rural nature of our state provides unique challenges to the court system, but the Unified Judicial System remains committed to serving the people of Gregory County through this challenging time.”
Two men were injured by the EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that hit Burke about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, laying waste to several buildings, including parts of the public school and downtown businesses. One man underwent surgery, but was doing well, as was the other injured man, said Gov. Kristi Noem who visited the town of about 586 people. City officials asked people to stay away on Wednesday and Thursday to allow initial recovery work to go unhindered.
Gilbertson declared “a judicial emergency” for the courthouse and announced a plan: “Judicial operations for Gregory County will resume at the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner,” Gilbertson said. “All deadlines, time schedules and filing requirements pending in Gregory County are suspended until further order by the (Supreme) Court.”
Gilbertson said he had been advised by Presiding Judge Bobbi J. Rank of the state’s Sixth Circuit — which is based in Pierre and includes 14 counties — that access to the courthouse in Burke is “currently impractical and impossible,” Gilbertson said.
Winner is 34 miles northwest of Burke.
Sandy Teigen, Gregory County clerk of court, had only to bring herself over to Winner, she told the Capital Journal from the Tripp County Courthouse clerk of court’s office on Thursday.
“I’m the only one in the office,” she said of her Gregory County workplace in Burke.
She didn’t have to lug files to Winner.
“Almost everything is online. I can access all my files here from Winner.”
Teigen lives in Gregory, nine miles northwest of Burke.
“I have not been in the (Gregory County) Courthouse (since the tornado). They won’t allow anyone into Burke,” she said.
From post-tornado photographs, the courthouse in Burke, built in 1934, looked relatively uninjured compared with several structures nearby that were wrecked.
But there was damage, Teigen said she’s learned.
“The windows on the west side were broken out,” she said. “I had some some cracks in our windows but none in my office were broken out. I’ve been assured our files are secure.”
There was one court hearing scheduled in Burke that had to be postponed, but otherwise no big logistical problem, she said.
She’s hoping to be back in Burke as soon as electricity is back on, maybe as soon as Friday, Teigen said.
