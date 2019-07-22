South Dakota’s corn crop remains well behind normal rates of maturity, after another short week of field work because of more rain and wet conditions, according to the weekly crop progress report from USDA’s South Dakota National Agricultural Statistics Service based in Sioux Falls.
Only 4.2 days were fit for fieldwork in the week ended Sunday, July 21, NASS reported on Monday. That continues a remarkable trend this season of less than normal time for farmers to get their field work done due to rain and mud and floods. It's led to late crops in most fields.
Only 9 percent of the state’s corn crop was in the silking stage (ask your parents what that means), compared with 50 percent by now in the five-year average pace and 72 percent a year ago. But 58 percent of the crop is in good or excellent condition, with 32 percent rated fair and 10 percent in poor or very poor shape.
The soybean crop is also blooming good on 45 percent of the state’s acres, but that’s behind the five-year normal pace of 65 percent by now, the NASS reported. The soybean crop was rated good or excellent on 47 percent of the fields, fair on 42 percent and poor or very poor on 11 percent.
Winter wheat, nearing harvest time, was rated good or excellent on 65 percent of the acres, fair on 28 percent and poor or very poor on 7 percent.
Spring wheat is behind the average pace some, too, with 86 percent of the crop headed out, compared with 98 percent by this time in the five-year average.
The crop is rated good or excellent on 70 percent of the fields, fair on 27 percent and poor or very poor on 3 percent.
Pastures and ranges are rated good or excellent on 80 percent of the acres ( 50 and 30, respectively) and fair on 15 percent and poor or very poor on 5 percent.
Topsoil and subsoil moisture is adequate on 68 percent of the ground and surplus on 31 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.