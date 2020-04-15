South Dakota’s COVID-19 count went to 1,168 people with confirmed cases, an increase of 180, or 18.2 percent from the previous day's total of 988, state health officials said on Wednesday.

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the state remained at six. A total of 329 people have recovered from it and 51 have “ever” been hospitalized, according to figures released about noon, April 15, by the state Department of Health.

Each day, the health department announces the new figures about noon, from reports as of about 5 p.m. the previous day.

A total of 9,859 people have been tested, with 8,691, or 88.15 percent of the total, showing negative to COVID-19.

Cases have been confirmed in 39 of the state’s 66 counties, including 934 — or 80 percent of the total — in Minnehaha County. Hundreds of the cases in Minnehaha County are connected to the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant that employs 3,700 people. Smithfield closed the plant Sunday after Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken on Saturday sent a joint letter to the CEO asking him to close it for 14 days.

Hughes County remains at 5 cases confirmed; four of the people have recovered.

The West River count remained the same as it has been for three days: 25 cases in eight counties, including 9 in each of Pennington and Lawrence counties.,

Tags

Load comments