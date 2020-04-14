The total of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota hit 988 Tuesday, an increase of 120, or 13.8% from the previous day, while the number of deaths from the virus remained at six, state health officials reported.
A total of 9,296 people had been tested for the coronavirus in the state by 5 p.m. Monday with 988, or 10.6%, testing positive, while 8,308 tested negative, according to the state Department of Health’s figures released about noon, Tuesday, April 14.
Hughes County remained at five cases, three of whom have recovered. Stanley County and Fort Pierre have not had a case of the coronavirus confirmed.
Minnehaha County with 768 confirmed cases and Lincoln County with 55 make up 83.3% of the state’s total cases. The two counties comprise the city of Sioux Falls.
The West River count remained the same with 25 cases in eight counties, including nine in each of Pennington and Lawrence counties.
Forty of the state’s 66 counties have had a case of COVID-19 confirmed.
