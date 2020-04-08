The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota went up 23 percent in a day, with 393 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health. That would mean 5.8 percent of the 6,748 people tested for the coronavirus have come back positive; 6,355, or 94.2 percent, tested negative, according to the daily update released about noon Wednesday by state health officials. The numbers are as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 7.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state remained at six, which was reached by 5 p.m., Monday and reported Tuesday. A total of 26 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point with the virus. A total of 146 have recovered after testing positive with it.
Lyman County now has seen two cases as of Wednesday’s update; with one of them recovered.
Hughes County remains at three cases, with all three recovered, according to state health officials.
Oglala Lakota County, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, now has one case, according to Wednesday’s update from the health department.
Seven of the 22 counties west of the Missouri River have seen a total of 21 cases of the coronavirus, according to the health department's figures. Than includes nine in Lawrence County where Deadwood is the county seat; and six in Pennington County, based in Rapid City.
Minnehaha County, with 228 cases, and Lincoln County, with 31, make up 66 percent of the state's total cases of 393. The two counties comprise the city of Sioux Falls.
