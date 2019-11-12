The soybean harvest in South Dakota is nearly completed, with 91 percent of the acres combined by Sunday, Nov. 10, which was pretty close to the five-year average of 98 percent by that time, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Sioux Falls.
But most of the corn and sunflowers remain in the fields that have been too wet across much of central and eastern South Dakota this year.
While the season has been disastrous for many farmers in the southeast part of the state, not getting a crop in and/or not getting much out of any crop planted, in central South Dakota the extra precipitation fed crops usually used to not getting enough. Farmers in the Pierre area have reported record or near-record yields for soybeans and milo, or sorghum, of over 60 bushels per acre, which is 50 percent to even double normal yields in the region that typically is fighting off droughty conditions.
One crop watcher told the Capital Journal on Tuesday that many farmers who grew corn and sunflowers in Hughes County and surrounding counties were turning from the corn fields to get the sunflowers combined because corn can take winter conditions better and can be harvested later. Sunflower plants tend to break down if left too long in the field.
The NASS weekly crop progress report released Tuesday, Nov. 12, said only 39 percent of the corn crop in the state had been combined, compared with the five-year average pace of 82 percent by Nov. 10. The crop’s condition was rated 44 percent in good condition and 18 percent excellent; 27 percent fair, 8 percent poor and 3 percent very poor.
The sunflower harvest was complete on 47 percent of the fields, compared with 75 percent in the five-year average.
Sorghum/milo harvest was 64 percent complete, compared with 86 percent by now in a normal year.
The winter wheat crop planted from mid-September to mid-October was emerging by Nov. 10 on 95 percent of the acres , about an average pace. It was rated good over 54 percent of the fields and excellent over 17 percent; fair on 23 percent and poor or very poor on 6 percent.
It’s worth mentioning that just two years ago, Pierre had its driest July since 1892 save only for 1936, the depths of the driest years; only 0.17 inch of rain fell in July 2017. In the first seven months of 2017, only 7.44 inches of precipitation fell on Pierre. About twice that much came this year by Aug. 1 and by Nov. 11, 29.31 inches, 10.29 inches above normal for the period.
